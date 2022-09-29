Air quality monitoring results for 2020

CANADA, September 29 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The 2020 Air Quality Monitoring Results report was released today, showing the province’s progress in improving air quality.

New Canadian ambient air quality standards for sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide came into effect in 2020, showing exceedances at 11 stations in New Brunswick.

“Overall, we have good air quality,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman. “However, the new Canadian standards for sulphur dioxide highlight areas where there are opportunities to improve.”

The provincial network includes 10 air quality monitoring stations and five acid rain stations. As well, operators of large industrial facilities are required to participate in air quality monitoring as a condition of approval under the Clean Air Act. During the 2020 reporting year, there were 29 industry-operated stations, with 49 instruments, dedicated to continuously monitoring the ambient concentrations of industry-specific contaminants in nearby communities.

The main pollutants monitored include carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ground level ozone, particulate matter, total reduced sulphur, and volatile organic compounds. With respect to provincial standards, there were six exceedance events in 2020 as compared to 12 in 2019. Most exceedances were brief and unrelated to one another.

"As part of New Brunswick's journey toward continuous air quality improvements, the annual air quality monitoring report is an important mechanism for the public and stakeholders to understand the role of our government in managing the air we breathe,” said Melanie Langille, president and CEO of the New Brunswick Lung Association.

Air quality monitoring in New Brunswick is a partnership between Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Department of Environment and Local Government under the National Air Pollution Surveillance Agreement.

The report is available online.

The department strives to analyse all data and compile each annual air report within about one year of the end of the reporting year in question, said Crossman. However, due to challenges caused by the pandemic, the current report was delayed.

The data used for the annual air reports is also available online at the air quality data portal, which allows the public to view local air quality information in real-time. The portal displays data from all ambient monitoring stations in the province.

