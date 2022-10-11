Customer Service Scripts │ Top 25 Call Handling Word Choices and Phrases that Agents need to use to Deliver Great Csat
Customer service scripts are written words used by call center agents to resolve customer interactions and provide a positive customer journey. A customer service script is used for phone, email, and chat interactions.
Not only do customer service scripts provide your agents with real-time support if they need it, but they are also excellent tools for training new agents.
Customer Service Scripts for the Top 25 CX Words
In a call center environment, the agent's language significantly impacts delivering great customer satisfaction (Csat). When Csat improves, the agent's language in handling calls is the primary source of customer service improvement. A high-performing Csat agent will utilize the right words and phrases for the entire call to deliver a great CX.
As most call center leaders and agents know, using positive language is helpful in improving a customer journey experience. However, it takes more than positive words; it takes the right word choices and phrases that go beyond improving CX to delivering great Csat consistently that positively impacts customer retention and referrals.
Based on SQM Group conducting over 5 million surveys with customers who used an inbound customer service call center and using our customer sentiment analysis, we have determined the Top 25 call handling words and phrases that agents need to use for delivering great Csat.
The Top 25 call handling words and phrases are ranked for positive impact to assist agents in delivering great customer service. It is essential to emphasize that all 25 words and phrases are important, and each one of the words and phrases can by themselves help an agent deliver great Csat. However, it's vital to stress that call resolution words and phrases are by far the most important way for agents to drive great Csat.
It is essential to emphasize that great customer service requires high First Call Resolution (FCR). In fact, for every 1% improvement in FCR, there is a 1% improvement in Csat. Therefore, the below customer experience (CX) words and phrases focus on FCR, call resolution, and Csat.
Again, it is important to remember the right or wrong customer service word choice phrases can positively or negatively impact Csat. Furthermore, the agent’s usage of customer service scripts helps call centers deliver a consistent customer service experience. Therefore, call centers need to incorporate call handling word choices and phrases into their agent scripts, coaching, and training.
If there are three takeaways from this blog, they are:
• Incorporate word phrases into agent scripts, coaching, and training.
• Agents need to choose their word phrases carefully with customers.
• Agents should use a script if they need to.
Now let's examine the necessary Top 25 call candling word choices and phrases that agents need to use to succeed at providing great customer service.
Top 25 CX Words & Phrases that agents need to use for delivering great Csat:
1. Call Resolution;
2. Building Report;
3. Knowledge;
4. Helpful;
5. Caring;
6. Call Length;
7. Ownership;
8. Listening;
9. Understanding;
10. Communication;
11. Clarity;
12. Authority;
13. Appreciation;
14. Trust;
15. Empathy;
16. Transfer;
17. Hold;
18. Confident;
19. Follow Through;
20. Next Steps;
21. Confirming;
22. Emotional;
23. Fair Treatment;
24. Language;
25. Summarizing;
