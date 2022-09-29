Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Utah - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
There is an irrefutable association between asbestos and cancer. This association has been established for cancer of the lung and for mesothelioma. Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Utah has an abundance of asbestos contaminated mines where workers were subject to asbestos exposure for decades. In addition, asbestos from W.R. Grace’s notorious vermiculite mine in Libby, Montana was processed in two facilities near Salt Lake City, UT and in one refinery in Richfield, UT.
Known jobsites, companies and buildings with asbestos exposure in Utah include Bloomington Power Plant, Intermountain Power Plant, Carbon Power Plant, Gadsby Power Plant, Hunter Power Plant, Huntington Power Plant, Lake Side Power Plant, Naughton Power Plant, Ephraim City Hydro Plant No. 3, Quail Creek Hydro Plant #1, Nebo Power Station, Millcreek Power Generation, Desert Power LP, Lone Peak Partners Power, Heber Light and Power Company, Intermountain Power Project, Intermountain Waste Oil Refinery, Bingham Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company, Bingham Copper and Gold Mining Company, U.S. Stores Company, United States Smelting Company, American Smelting & Refining Company, Calera Mining Company, Garfield Smelting Company, Kennecott Copper Company, Kennecott Minerals Company, Kennecott Utah Copper, Hercules Power Company, Inc., Shelby Smelting and Lead Company, Stauffer Chemical, Utah Copper Company, Columbia Steel Company, Geneva Steel Company, U.S. Steel Corporation, John Scowcroft and Sons Company, Marquardt Aircraft Company, Ogden Sugar Company, Oregon Shortline Railroad Company, Shupe William Candy Company, Troy Laundry Company, Utah By-Products Company, Utah Canning Company, Salt Lake City Refinery, North Salt Lake Refinery, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Burn Zol, Inc., Daly West Mining, Day Judge Mug Company, Empire Mining Company, Little Bell Consolidated Mining Company, Atkin Plumbing & Heating Company, Backman Foundry and Machine, Brigham Young University, Utah Power & Light Company, Utah-Idaho Sugar Company, Provo City Power, Phillips Petroleum, Inland Refining, California Packing Corporation, Globe Grain and Milling Company, Woods Cross Refinery, Lagoon Cogeneration Facility, Murray Turbine, Sunnyside Cogen Associates, American Linen Company, American Oil Company, Bowers Building & Construction Company, Brown, Terry and Woodruff Company, Bullough Asbestos, California Steel Tank, Carber Sheetmetal, Centennial Eureka Mining Company, Chevron Chemical, Chevron Oil Company, Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, Denver & Rio Grande West Railroad Company, Diamond Match Company, EJ Bartells Company, Fiberglass Engineering & Supply Company, Filtrol Corporation, Flag Staff Silver Mining Company, Galigher Machinery Company, Salt Lake County Infirmary, Salt Lake City Refining Company, Robison Dist Company, Phoenix Utility Company, Pace Turpin & Company, Pacificorp, Pace Industries, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, OCF Corporation, Newhouse Mines and Smelters, National Lead & Chemical, Morris P. Kirk & Sons, Mineral Point Tunnel Company, Larrowe Construction Company, Ketchum and Refining Company, JCPenney, Jas Stewart and Company, Interstate Brick Company, Industrial Service and Engineering Company, IBM, Utah Oil Refining Company, Hunter Insulation Company, Salt Lake Tribune Publishing Company, Sego Milk Products Company, Skyline Insulation, Inc., Solvay Process Company, Standard Oil of California, Steiner Corporation, Vitro Uranium Company, Yampa Smelting Company, Sweet Candy Company, Tesoro Refining, United States Vanadium Corporation, University of Utah, Utah Light and Railway Company, Utah Consolidated Mining Company, Wasatch Energy Systems, Big Sandwash Reservoir, Geneva Steel Mill and Hill Air Force Base.
