Tezro Users Can Now Swap USTC For TezroST Via Android At $1 Exchange Rate

Tezro has announced that USTC token holders can now exchange USTC for TezroST, which is Tezro's official shopping token backed by Tether (USDT).

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tezro has announced that USTC token holders can now exchange USTC for TezroST, which is Tezro's official shopping token backed by Tether (USDT).

The exchange rate will be $1 per USTC token, and it is now possible for users to successfully swap USTC for TezroST on Android at the same rate. Moreover, users can even buy limited NFT Tezro T-shirts in addition to also having the opportunity to win $100,000.

How does it work?

The only requirement for the users to take advantage of this new feature is to download the app and look for the TezroST icon. Users with USTC tokens will then be able to exchange them for TezroST, which can be subsequently used to pay for various goods and services through compatible online stores via the Tezro Swift API.

Time is of the essence, so users are encouraged to hurry up to buy goods and services in online stores with the Tezro shopping token, equivalent to 1 USTC.

Not only is this a viable way of further getting involved with crypto, which is already one of the most fast-growing industries today, but it is also an excellent opportunity for the users to receive additional bonuses and benefits thanks to TezroST and all of its capabilities.

Why does this matter?

At this point, everyone would be well aware of what happened with the recent Terra situation. As such, many USTC holders were left out in the cold and had little to no way of swapping their tokens as many exchanges had delisted Terra completely.

Tezro wants its supporters to know that it cares about them, and that is why the new feature of being able to exchange USTC tokens for TezroST is significant. Not only does it allow USTC holders to get rid of the tokens, but it also enables them to do so in a beneficial manner.

Of course, it should be mentioned that Terra Classic had recently made a bit of a comeback, but this has done little to convince the crypto community that another disaster can’t happen in the future.

Many therefore do not wish to take such a risk again, and that is why being able to swap the tokens for TezroST is a critical feature that mustn’t be ignored.

About Tezro

The comprehensive Tezro platform serves as a viable application that additionally functions as a crypto wallet that supports many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The app offers secure chat software with numerous innovative services and features.

Also, the Tezro AI allows customers to invest efficiently in a wide range of different currencies on both Uniswap2 and Uniswap3. Tezro even enables its users to send and receive messages and conduct crypto as well as fiat transactions from anywhere.

In addition, Tezro is, in fact, the very first program to combine digital financial transactions with real-time digital communications.

Finally, Tezro is powered by third-generation blockchain technology, allowing the platform to provide a multitude of features and services to its users. The app is also supported by all Android, iOS, and PC devices.

Check out Tezro’s official website along with the Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels for regular updates and additional information.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact details:

Company: Tezro

Name: Alexia Balazard

Email ID: alexia@tezro.com

Location : Paris, France

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com