Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,896 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Zero-Turn Riding Mowers (TLP-138)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to climb on and off a zero-turn riding mower or tractor," said an inventor, from Muskogee, Okla., "so I invented the MOWER ASSIST. My design reduces physical strain and it could provide added support, especially for users who are elderly, overweight or disabled."

The invention provides added assistance when climbing on and off a zero-turn riding mower. In doing so, it increases stability, safety and visibility. As a result, it could help to prevent falls and injuries. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and users of zero-turn riding mowers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tulsa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-accessory-for-zero-turn-riding-mowers-tlp-138-301634827.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Zero-Turn Riding Mowers (TLP-138)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.