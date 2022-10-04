PreemploymentDirectory.com Publishes its twelfth Background Screening Industry Resource Guide for HR Professionals
PreemploymentDirectory.com, the leading background screening information portal, released its 2022-23 Background Screening Industry Resource Guide.
We are extremely pleased to be able to showcase many of the top background screening providing firms in the world in our annual guide”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the twelfth edition of the Background Screening Industry Resource Guide. The Guide features articles and background screening resources to assist HR professionals and hiring managers in increasing their knowledge about background screening and to find a provider to meet their needs. The annual Guide is typically launched at the SHRM Annual Conference.
The Guide continues to be one of the leading publications that showcase background screening resources.
W. Barry Nixon, co-author of Background Screening and Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from a Human Resources and Security Perspective and COO, PreemploymentDirectory.com said, “We are extremely pleased to be able to showcase many of the top background screening providing firms in the world in our annual guide and to be able to assist the hiring community in this time where finding the right talent is so critical.”
Nixon added, “with the job market continuing to remain strong finding the right background screening firm for your company can make the difference in the effectiveness of your hiring program.”
The 2022-23 Background Screening Industry Resource Guide will help you to find top-notch providers and our ‘How to Select the RIGHT Background Screening Provider for your Company' guide will help you to know how to select the right provider for you.
ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:
PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background screening information portal on the world wide web and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for organizations to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The Directory includes an information-rich Background Screening Knowledge Center, U.S. and International Resource Centers that provide important information about conducting background checks in countries around the world and a comprehensive Article Library.
