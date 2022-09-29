Wilmington Business Owners Joins Other Nurse Entrepreneurs with New Book

New Book’s Goal is to Empower and Impact Healthcare Professionals Throughout the Country

WILMINGTON, DELEWARE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alisha Cruz, RN, joined her Mentor, Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC, and 17 other nurses to write their first book, A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship . Cruz is the owner of CitiDrips IV Hydration & Vitamin Shots located at 2417 Lancaster Ave. unit 104 Wilmington.A Nurse’s Journey to Entrepreneurship is a culmination of decades of work within the nursing industry – from growing up with dreams of nursing to overcoming adversities such as racial disparities, teen pregnancies, and language barriers to see their childhood dreams become a reality.In January of 2022, Cruz and 17 other nurses joined Southerland, also known as Vee The NP, for a six-month intensive business builder program. Throughout this program, these nurses learned high-level business practices plus day-to-day growth tactics. They are now healthcare business owners in states across the country.“Creating a business-focused mentorship program for nurses is easy for me, almost a no-brainer,” Southerland said. “I’m a serial entrepreneur with quite a few successful businesses in my portfolio. But to me, that doesn’t mean much if I’m not teaching my fellow nurses who want options in addition to their bedside role. I’ve learned a lot of lessons in my decades of being in business. My calling is to pour out all I’ve learned.”“I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Cruz said. “I state that at the beginning of my book and this fact has not changed. However, through the writing of my book, owning a local boutique, as well as participating in this mentorship program, I’ve learned what lasting entrepreneurship actually means. The journey is not for the weak and I’ve been so impressed by my own strength at times. I want readers to be encouraged with my story so they can live out theirs to the fullest!”A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship launch serves as a pinnacle for these nursing professionals. Each of them wrote their own story and allowed it to be woven into the fabric of the story of nurse entrepreneurship.NURSES WHOSE STORIES ARE INCLUDED:· Adriane M. Brown, MHA, BSN, RN – Washington· Adrienne Cox, RN, BSN – Florida· Alisha Cruz, ADN, RN – Delaware· Brenda Parks DNP, APRN, MPH – Florida· Christella Medozile MSN, LNC, APRN, FNP-BC – New York· Cynthia Ambroise, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC – North Carolina· Delana Newcoste Charles, RN, MLD-C – Louisiana· Khadijah Fife Latham, BSN, RN – New York· Kierra Ward, BSN, RN – Georgia· LaTesha Dennard, RN, BSN, FNP(s) – Georgia· Mirabelle Beck, MSN, FNP, NP-C – New York· Novia Markes, MSN, APRN, FNP-C – Florida· Paige Munk, ADN, RN – Missouri· Qiana Brost, MSN, RN – Maryland· Rakiema Sellars-Pompey, RN, BSN, CEN - California· Sabrina Willis, MBA-HCA, BSN, RN CCPS, CPHQ – North Carolina· Shaynae Smith, RN – Texas· Sherry Williams, B.Ed, RN – Texas· Veronica Southerland, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, DNP(s) – North CarolinaCruz will host events throughout the area.