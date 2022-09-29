As U.S. Overdose Deaths Near 1 Million TruPath Recovery Center Says National Recovery Month Matters More than Ever

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Drug overdose deaths are edging close to 1 million in the United States, demonstrating the worsening nature of the addiction tragedy. TruPath Recovery, a network of addiction treatment centers in California and New Jersey, urges all Americans to join the fight by supporting National Recovery Month.

Observed every September since 1989, Recovery Month was founded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. SAMHSA’s mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on local communities. In September, the agency works to raise public awareness of these issues. This year’s Recovery Month programs will focus on “the nation’s growing crisis of substance misuse and overdose deaths,” SAMHSA has announced.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 932,000 people have died from drug overdoses since 1999. In 2020 alone, 91,799 people died – an alarming increase of 31 percent. The CDC reports that opioids are the most significant driver of overdose deaths, responsible for almost 75 percent of all drug overdose deaths in 2020. Additionally, synthetic opioids are tied to more than 82 percent of opioid-related deaths.

The White House has joined the Recovery Month campaign, stating in an official proclamation: “We owe it to the loved ones we have lost to overdose and addiction to ensure that fewer harmful substances — and particularly illegally manufactured synthetic drugs — reach our communities and that people have greater access to mental health and substance use disorder services.” In the proclamation, President Biden says he is seeking more federal funding for law enforcement efforts to fight illegal drug trafficking. He also calls for “a historic investment to transform behavioral health services across America and help Americans receive the (recovery) support they need and deserve.”

Compassionate and effective addiction treatment is available at TruPath Recovery, which offers comprehensive behavioral health treatment programs in fully accredited facilities. TruPath seeks to help clients achieve lasting recovery from addictions to substances that include alcohol, antidepressants, benzodiazepine, marijuana, and opiates. Its network consists of three facilities in Los Angeles and one near Jersey City, New Jersey, where clients undergo a variety of inpatient and outpatient treatment programs. These include cognitive behavioral therapy and dual diagnosis treatment, in which addiction is accompanied by an emotional or psychological disorder.

TruPath also offers a unique Executive Treatment program for clients in high-level business leadership positions. Clients in this program can remain connected to colleagues and clients while undergoing residential treatment for alcohol or drug addiction. Some executive clients are even allowed to travel for business, depending on various factors such as their progress in treatment.

For all clients, TruPath approaches addiction treatment with a holistic approach that focuses on the whole person, not just their mental or physical health. It examines the physical, psychological and emotional factors feeding the client’s addiction. It seeks to integrate all these aspects of treatment into one cohesive whole.

Treatment and education are the focus during Recovery Month. SAMHSA offers many sources of help for anyone who suffers from addiction or knows someone who needs help. Its 2022 Recovery Month Toolkit provides resources to help increase awareness, including articles and online resources to help facilitate conversations about recovery.

