Exit Consulting Group Names Andrea Steinbrenner CEO

Move is part of the plan to transition firm from owner/operator model to a sustainable professional services firm.

/EIN News/ -- CORONADO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exit Consulting Group® (ECG), an executive services firm that helps owners successfully exit their business while ensuring that the organization continues to thrive, announced today that Andrea Steinbrenner will assume the role of CEO, effective Oct. 1.

In doing so, she will spearhead several strategic initiatives that transition the company from an owner/operator system to a professional services company that will experience rapid, sustainable growth.

"Andrea is extremely well-suited to assume this role. Having served at all levels of high-growth businesses, she knows corporate operations and consulting from the ground up," said founder John Ovrom. "Andrea worked directly with mid-size companies for over a decade before joining ECG to build scalability and support exponential growth and success. I'm excited to move into a long-term, supporting executive role that empowers Andrea to take the company's reins."

The steps to make this strategic shift follow the same Exit Engineering® process that ECG employs to support and grow its client companies.

"Our process ensures that a company's entire leadership remains committed to providing high-quality services or products. We are committed to support our clients through their business lifecycle, and drive scalable and efficient day-to-day operational systems that set up the next generation of leaders for success," said Steinbrenner. "I'm excited to take on this role for ECG."

Founder John Ovrom will continue to serve as the company's President and head of the firm's Brokerage Services Division.

ECG focuses on assembling team members who understand the demands of running their own business and the stress and anxiety involved in exiting their business. The company's agents and consultants are prior business owners with both corporate and small business experience. They know operations and are fluent in financials. Most importantly, ECG's strengths include intellectual agility, emotional intelligence, and integrity.

The company's breadth of experience and in-depth understanding gives ECG unparalleled insight into the challenges owners face and the endless ways to craft an exit. For more information, visit www.exitconsultinggroup.com.

