7 Germs At The Gym Waiting To Ruin Your Workout Warns Dr. John Jaquish
Dr. John Jaquish details seven germs lurking at fitness centers, posing the question, "Should you work out at the gym?"
Shared gym equipment, lockers, towels, showers, hot tubs, and pools are breeding grounds for infections.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather cools down, more people are heading into the gym. Dr. John Jaquish, scientist, and best-selling author, cautions fitness enthusiasts about the tiny pathogens lingering on gym equipment, hot tubs, and surfaces ready to ruin their workout.
Studies and tests conducted at gyms over the years and long before Covid found hundreds of bacteria, funguses, viruses, etc. "To give some perspective on the germs found in gyms, FitRated did a pre-pandemic study, swabbing 27 pieces of equipment at three different gyms to determine how many bacteria are lingering during your workout. Just one of the tests found that typical free weights have 362 times more germs than a toilet seat. It makes one think about going to a gym to get healthy," said Dr. Jaquish.
Shared gym equipment, lockers, towels, showers, hot tubs, and pools are breeding grounds for infections. Here are some of the germs and infections found per the National Library of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Medicine Health Library:
• Staph Infection (Staphylococcus) is among the most common bacteria hiding out in gyms. Staph bacteria cause problems when one has a scratch or cut on the skin, even a tiny nick from shaving. Noticeable symptoms are red boils that appear swollen or painful. Other symptoms include drainage and a warm-to-the-touch feeling at the injection site.
• Impetigo is a type of skin infection found anywhere on the body that typically results in sores that can ooze, burst, and form a yellow, crusty scab.
• Ringworm (Fungi Dermatophyte) often thrives in warm, dark, moist places like sweaty sneakers or gym locker rooms. Two types found at gyms are athlete's foot and jock itch. Athletes' foot causes white scale and itchy blisters on the feet, while jock itch causes red, painful, and itchy, red-shaped blotches in the groin area. But all types of ringworm can bring red, scaly circles anywhere on the body—including the midsection, arms, and legs.
• Common Colds, Covid, and Flu germs are respiratory infections that spread easily in close quarters. Usually, these germs enter the body through droplets from someone else's coughs and sneezes and can even pass from surface to person.
• Plantar Warts (Human Papillomavirus -HPV) are fleshy overgrowths of skin, typically found on the soles of your feet.
• Herpes (Herpes Simplex virus) can cause either cold sores or genital herpes and enters the body through close personal touch as well as through shared items like gym equipment and towels.
• Hot Tub Rash (Pseudomonas Aeruginosa) can be contacted in the pool or hot tub, producing an itchy, red rash and can also cause a swimmer's ear.
As a result of the prolonged pandemic, Americans' awareness of infections has increased, resulting in an increased awareness of the need to keep fit and healthy. This has translated into a huge demand for residential gym equipment.
Allied Market Research reports that the global at-home fitness equipment market was valued at $5,545 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $11,459 million by 2027, registering a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027.
Dr. Jaquish is the creator of the X3 workout system, a modern variable resistance portable gym that fits in a drawer at home or a travel bag and can be used anywhere. Additionally, the system ensures a hygienic workout environment.
Dr. Jaquish details his exercise protocols with supporting science in his controversial Wall Street Journal bestselling book Weightlifting is a Waste of Time, So is Cardio.
For more information about Dr. Jaquish and to order the book Weightlifting is a Waste of Time - So is Cardio, visit www.doctorj.com.
About John Jaquish, PhD
Scientist, Inventor, and author John Jaquish, PhD. has spent years researching and developing improved approaches to health. He speaks at scientific conferences worldwide and is a research professor at Rushmore University. He is the Inventor of the bone density-building medical technology OsteoStrong and the creator of the variable resistance X3 exercise system for accelerated muscle development. Dr. Jaquish's methods are used in training the world's most elite athletes, including the Miami Heat, various NFL and NBA players, MMA champions, and members of the US Olympic team. His book, Weightlifting is a Waste of Time – So is Cardio, explains his non-conventional approach to human physiology and is a WSJ Bestseller.
