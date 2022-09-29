Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

 

CASE#: 22A2005442                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME of CALL: 09/27/2021 @ 10:45 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lamkin St 

TOWN: Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Simple Assault on Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Nicolas Tanner                                            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls about an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at a residence on Lamkin St in Highgate. Upon arrival a trooper and two officers from Swanton PD spoke with Nicolas Tanner of Highgate multiple times. On the 4th time, Tanner emerged from his residence. He had a bow and arrow and screamed numerous times for officers on scene to shoot him. He eventually threw the bow and arrow down and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was lodged on $2,500 bail. No one involved in the incident required medical care beyond what was provided on scene by Missisquoi Valley Rescue.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/22 @ 01:00 pm           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: NWC   

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

