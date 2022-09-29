Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From End-Use Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GLOUD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Size, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global compressed air treatment equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2015-2026)
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.2%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 11.9 billion
The global compressed air treatment equipment market grew steadily over the last few years, owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as asthma, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other respiratory diseases. This has significantly driven the market in the historical period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Before entering the air compressor, compressed air treatment equipment dehumidifies and cleans the air. The device aids in reducing the dew point of the air and removing particles that could damage the air compressor. Air dryers and air filters are two examples of equipment that can be used for this purpose. Its market is further divided into segments such as:
Based on product, the market comprises of:
Filters
Particulate Filter/ Pre-Filter
Coalescing Filter/ Oil Removal
Absorber Filter/ Oil Vapor Removal
Filtered Centrifugal Separator
High Temperature After-Filter
Moisture Separator
Dryers
Refrigerated Air Dryer
Desiccant Air Dryer
Membrane Dryer
Deliquescent Dryer
Aftercoolers
In terms of application, the market is divided into:
Plant Air/ Shop Air
Instrument Air
Process Air
Breathing Air
The end users of the industry are:
Chemical
Paper
Food and Beverage
Healthcare
Automotive
Industrial
The regional market for compressed air treatment equipment includes:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Compressed air is used to power machines, and with rising industrialisation in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China, which are heavily promoting made-in-their-own-country initiatives, the market for compressed air treatment equipment appears healthy and is expected to grow over the forecast period.
Developed nations such as North America and Europe are already technically sophisticated countries with heavy machine deployment, and as a result, the demand for air compressors and compressed air treatment equipment is higher there. With rising industries in all major countries for food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, energy exploration, and others, the use of air compressors is most common, and contaminating particles must be removed with the help of filters, dryers, and other such relevant equipment to ensure clean air is used in this process.
Cleaning the air will aid in the efficient and speedier facilitation of processes by machines, as well as protect them from corroding particles, increasing demand for them, in the forecast period.
The expanding number of FDA safety rules in the United States, along with an ageing population, is causing a major increase in the need for compressed medical air. Hospitals rely significantly on compressed air since it is critical for a wide range of crucial end-uses, i.e., any problem with compressed air quality or delivery can threaten the patient’s safety and health. Because of these characteristics, compressed air systems utilised in this industry must meet a variety of legislative standards, making them important.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global market are Atlas Copco Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Beko Technologies, Boge Compressors Limited, Gardner Denver, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
