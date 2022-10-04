Shares Adds Financial News and Sentiment from Fintech CityFALCON
EINPresswire.com/ -- The major European neobroker Shares has teamed up with UK and Malta-based fintech CityFALCON to bring users more knowledge about the assets in their portfolio with markets news and associated sentiment via CityFALCON’s API.
The integration leverages CityFALCON’s proprietary, in-house natural language understanding (NLU) models to highlight only the most relevant content from the tsunami of news out there today. On top of that, the news is rated in 5 sentiment categories from very negative to very positive, so investors and traders know how the information markets view their stocks, cryptos, and other assets.
Shares Senior Product Manager Elina Sokolovska has said: “We're excited to partner with CityFALCON to be able to provide relevant, credible and digestible news, so that our users can not only make informed investing decisions but also spark conversations in our Communities to educate each other about investing.”
CityFALCON CEO Ruzbeh Bacha said of the partnership: “We are pleased Shares has chosen our product over all of the competent competition, and we look forward to supporting Shares.io in keeping their users informed and engaged so they can better navigate the markets and attend their portfolios”.
CityFALCON raised a $2m fundraising round earlier this year, and they continue to grow their client base and product in a drive to realise their mission of democratising access to financial content.
AS ALWAYS WITH ANY INVESTMENT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK.
ABOUT CITYFALCON
Using AI and Big Data, CityFALCON personalises content feeds from thousands of financial sources with one paid subscription like Spotify does for music. Clients receive curated and personalised content, analytics, and insights via web, mobile, and API.
From news to sentiment and much more, CityFALCON provides one-stop-shop financial content for individuals and enterprises.
ABOUT SHARES.IO
Co-Founded by Ben, François, and Harjas, Shares came from ideation to launch in short succession.
The company is building the world’s first truly social and community-powered investing app to help make investing accessible by harnessing the power of communities. Shares is a one-stop platform for any investor to make trades, better manage their portfolio, and discuss opportunities with friends and family. With Shares, family, friends and seasoned investors can invest together, sharing knowledge and experience to inspire long-term growth in their Investments.
In the UK, Shares App Ltd is an appointed representative of RiskSave Technologies Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 775330). Shares App Ltd is a company registered in England and Wales (CN.13374448) with a registered office at 6 Ramillies Street, London, England, W1F 7TY, United Kingdom.
In the rest of Europe, Shares is seeking relevant authorisations from local competent authorities ahead of its public launch in the continent.
Learn more about the Shares app at https://shares.io/
Ruzbeh Bacha
The integration leverages CityFALCON’s proprietary, in-house natural language understanding (NLU) models to highlight only the most relevant content from the tsunami of news out there today. On top of that, the news is rated in 5 sentiment categories from very negative to very positive, so investors and traders know how the information markets view their stocks, cryptos, and other assets.
Shares Senior Product Manager Elina Sokolovska has said: “We're excited to partner with CityFALCON to be able to provide relevant, credible and digestible news, so that our users can not only make informed investing decisions but also spark conversations in our Communities to educate each other about investing.”
CityFALCON CEO Ruzbeh Bacha said of the partnership: “We are pleased Shares has chosen our product over all of the competent competition, and we look forward to supporting Shares.io in keeping their users informed and engaged so they can better navigate the markets and attend their portfolios”.
CityFALCON raised a $2m fundraising round earlier this year, and they continue to grow their client base and product in a drive to realise their mission of democratising access to financial content.
AS ALWAYS WITH ANY INVESTMENT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK.
ABOUT CITYFALCON
Using AI and Big Data, CityFALCON personalises content feeds from thousands of financial sources with one paid subscription like Spotify does for music. Clients receive curated and personalised content, analytics, and insights via web, mobile, and API.
From news to sentiment and much more, CityFALCON provides one-stop-shop financial content for individuals and enterprises.
ABOUT SHARES.IO
Co-Founded by Ben, François, and Harjas, Shares came from ideation to launch in short succession.
The company is building the world’s first truly social and community-powered investing app to help make investing accessible by harnessing the power of communities. Shares is a one-stop platform for any investor to make trades, better manage their portfolio, and discuss opportunities with friends and family. With Shares, family, friends and seasoned investors can invest together, sharing knowledge and experience to inspire long-term growth in their Investments.
In the UK, Shares App Ltd is an appointed representative of RiskSave Technologies Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 775330). Shares App Ltd is a company registered in England and Wales (CN.13374448) with a registered office at 6 Ramillies Street, London, England, W1F 7TY, United Kingdom.
In the rest of Europe, Shares is seeking relevant authorisations from local competent authorities ahead of its public launch in the continent.
Learn more about the Shares app at https://shares.io/
Ruzbeh Bacha
CityFALCON
https://www.cityfalcon.com/contact-us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn