Democratising Innovation - Sciony and Patent Hacks Announce Transatlantic Cooperation

Sciony and Patent Hacks partner to accelerate the commercialisation of ideas by leveraging DIY patenting with global exposure for entrepreneurs and startups

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCIONY , the first of its kind " idea-commercialisation-as-a-service " tech solutions company and PATENT HACKS, a patent education company that teaches inventors how to validate, prepare, and file their patent applications, announced today their transatlantic cooperation to jointly help more inventors and entrepreneurs to successfully commercialise their ideas and Intellectual Property (IP).Sciony enables anyone (age 18 or over), regardless of entrepreneurship or business experience, to go through a simple, automated idea-commercialisation and pitch-creation form, which is designed to help innovators to bring ideas, businesses and IP successfully to market. Breaking away from other more common, open innovation platforms that are publicly exposing individual pitch decks and details of ideas, Sciony’s technology combines global exposure with proper protection of the entrepreneur’s IP and provides comparable information to interested parties helping innovators present and connect their ideas, inventions and startups with the right corporates, investors and partners. The Sciony platform distills expert industry knowledge into a powerful and easy-to-use system which points innovators to the TO-DOs for successful commercialisation and marketing of ideas, solutions and IP as well as provides guidance on what is needed to improve the business idea’s viability, the completeness of the proposition and its attractiveness to potential investors or buyers.Patent Hacks is leading the change in democratising the patent industry with a learning platform dedicated to simplifying the patenting process. With over 500 real-life examples, 50+ step-by-step guides, and 30+ templates, the Patent Hacks Learning Center makes it possible for anyone to learn how to navigate the patenting process. Whether you want to navigate the patenting process on your own, or you would like to work with patent counsel, the Patent Hacks platform is the best way to make patenting affordable. With Patent Hacks innovators can learn to DIY the patent process or use it as a means to prepare a first draft and save money when working with attorneys. Either way, Patent Hacks goal is to make patents more affordable and attainable for the everyday innovator."I've experienced that the lack of knowledge about what is needed to successfully commercialise ideas, the lack of expertise, insufficient advice by non-qualified experts and the informal networking within the innovation space are sources of stress and frustration for many innovators. I believe that millions of inventors can benefit from the cooperation between Sciony and Patent Hacks and their easy-to-understand idea and IP commercialisation support, encouraging everyday inventors and entrepreneurs to start-up, patent their solutions and confidently get their ideas and IP to market", says Georg Roth, Founder & Director of Sciony. "I’m convinced that our cooperation with Patent Hacks provides Sciony's and Patent Hacks’ members great added value leveraging on our companies’ offerings”.“Patent Hacks was born out of our own experiences. Years ago I had an idea that I wanted to bring to market, and the cost of a patent is what deterred me. Two years later someone else brought the idea to market. In 2021 that company sold for over $200 millon. At Patent Hacks we believe that when someone has a great idea they deserve the opportunity to pursue it. Platforms like Patent Hacks and Sciony are revolutionizing the innovation and IP industries to make that possible for everyone”, said Trevor Skene, Co-Founder & CEO of Patent Hacks. “I love what Sciony is doing for the startup community and I am confident that our partnership will strengthen both of our efforts to support, guide, and elevate the innovation and startup communities.”About SCIONYSciony Ltd. runs a global online innovation ecosystem open for entrepreneurs, startups, corporations, universities, incubators and accelerators as well as investors and experts supporting the innovation lifecycle. Sciony provides its members easy-to-use tools and expertise, which guide entrepreneurs and innovators to effectively commercialise ideas, innovations and IP without any geographical, maturity or time restrictions. Moreover, leveraging Sciony's functionalities, corporations and investors can source locally and internationally well documented propositions effectively, supporting startup growth and innovation. Sciony is the commercialisation tool for everyone with great business ideas and smart solutions.For more information please feel free to visit www.sciony.com or contact Georg Roth by email at info (at) sciony (dot) com.About PATENT HACKSPatent Hacks is a patent education company that teaches entrepreneurs how to validate, prepare, & file their own patent applications through their Learning Center platform. The Patent Hacks team is made up of executives who have worked in the patent industry as USPTO patent examiners, and they bring a unique skillset and understanding of the patenting process. The founders have experienced the patent industry from both ends of the spectrum, as inventors as well as patent professionals. These unique experiences led to the creation of Patent Hacks, born out of a desire to create a cost-effective, simplified, and comprehensive platform to make it possible for anyone to pursue a patent without breaking the bank.For more information please feel free to visit www.patenthacks.com or contact Trevor Skene by email at trevor (dot) skene (at) patenthacks (dot) com.

