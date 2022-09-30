(Video) Protests spread to 164 cities in Iran despite escalation of regime’s crackdown
The uprising continued on Thursday night with protests reported well into the night and reports arriving with delay in local time. Mullahs have escalated their deadly crackdown to this day killing at least 300 and arresting more than 15,000 across Iran.
Protesters are seen chanting “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!” as they specifically target regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in their hatred of the mullahs’ apparatus and seek complete regime change for a new Iran.
Students in different universities of Shiraz, Isfahan, and Sabzevar took to the streets and their campuses to protest the widespread arrest of their fellow classmates and demand their release. Also chanting “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!
Iranian opposition (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi continued her praise of Iran’s brave protesters on Thursday, insisting the mullahs’ regime will be overthrown by the Iranian people, especially the long-oppressed women of Iran.
The Iranian people have a democratic alternative that has expressed its objectives in Maryam Rajavi's ten-point plan. This movement deserves global support.
More than 162 cities have reported anti-regime protests in this month of September, and the regime’s security forces have to this day killed at least 300 protesters and arrested more than 15,000 throughout the country.
It is worth noting that despite the deployment of a large number of security forces from the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), paramilitary Basij units, plainclothes agents, and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), the Iranian people from all walks of life are steadfast in continuing their protests against the entirety of the mullahs’ regime.
Sources associated with the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) are providing information about hit-and-run clashes and demonstrations in the capital Tehran and different cities across the country.
Various districts of Tehran, including Chitgar, Sattarkhan, Sadeghiyeh, Farhangian, Darabad, and others, reported continued protests and authorities deploying vast numbers of their oppressive security forces.
Students in different universities of Shiraz, Isfahan, and Sabzevar took to the streets and their campuses to protest the widespread arrest of their fellow classmates and demand their release.
There are also reports of various university professors stepping down in protest of the regime’s deadly crackdown on the Iranian people’s just demands.
Protests have also been reported in the cities of Mashhad, Najafabad in Isfahan Province, Sanandaj, Gohardasht in Alborz Province, Yazd, and others.
Incoming reports from the city of Marivan in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, indicate protesters torched the office of Shiva Ghassemipour, the local member of the regime’s Majlis (parliament) in these recent anti-regime rallies.
Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi continued her praise of Iran’s brave protesters on Thursday, insisting the mullahs’ regime will be overthrown by the Iranian people, especially the long-oppressed women of Iran.
She also called on people from all walks of life across Iran, including teachers and educators, university professors, workers, farmers, storeowners, oil, and gas industry employees and workers, college and high school students, doctors, and nurses to support the continuation of this latest uprising by joining the expanding nationwide strike.
The Spanish government on Wednesday summoned the Iranian regime’s ambassador in Madrid to protest the mullahs’ deadly crackdown against widespread protests in Iran.
The Spanish government issued a statement strongly condemning the violence against demonstrators and especially voicing their abhorrence regarding the use of brute force against Iranian women and their rights.
On this day, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the crackdown against women in Iran and the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was murdered by the regime’s so-called “morality police” for her “improper hijab (headscarf).”
In another similar development, 14 former prime ministers and minister from Iceland, Romania, Finland, Canada, Poland, Moldova, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, and Sudan voiced their strong support for the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising and condemned the regime’s vicious crackdown.
These demonstrators, chanting “Death to Khamenei”, are seeking to overthrow the ruling religious dictatorship, they highlighted, adding the PMOI/MEK’s network of Resistance Units and the organized resistance is playing a serious role in going a great distance and exposing itself to major risks to direct the continuation of these protests and resistance against oppression.
The Iranian people have a democratic alternative that has expressed its objectives in Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan. This resistance movement deserves global support.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
Shiraz—September 28, 2022: The students of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences held protest rallies, calling for the ouster of mullahs from power.