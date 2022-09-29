Global Propulsion Systems Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the propulsion systems market size is expected to reach $363.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Rising defense expenditure is expected to propel the propulsion systems global market growth going forward.

The propulsion systems global market consists of sales of propulsion system products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to generate thrust to accelerate spacecraft and artificial satellites. A propulsion system is a machine that provides a propelling or driving force to push a forward motion in an object using Newton’s third law of action and reaction.

Global Propulsion Systems Market Trends

Technological advancement is one of the key propulsion systems global market trends gaining popularity. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the propulsion systems market. For instance, in November 2020, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, an independent agency of the U.S. federal government responsible for space research, outfitted DART Spacecraft with a Next-Gen technology demonstration propulsion system called NEXT-C (NASA’s Evolutionary Xenon Thruster-Commercial) ion propulsion system. The new technological propulsion system is expected to help in making spacecraft deliberately targeted to strike an asteroid at high speed.

Global Propulsion Systems Market Segments

The global propulsion systems market is segmented:

By Type: Air Breathing, Non-Air Breathing

By Application: Airplanes, Missiles, Unnamed Aerial Vehicles, Spacecraft

By End-User: Commercial, Government and Military

By Geography: The global propulsion systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides propulsion systems global market analysis, overviews and forecasts market size and growth for the global propulsion systems market, propulsion systems global market share, propulsion systems global market segments and geographies, propulsion systems global market players, propulsion systems global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The propulsion systems global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CFM International, General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Holdings, United Technologies, Safran S.A., Honeywell International Inc., GKN Ltd, MTU Aero Engines AG, United Engine Corporation, Aero Engine Corporation of China, 3W International GmbH, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., and Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

