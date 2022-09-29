Dust Control Systems Market Expanding at an Impressive CAGR of 5.7 %, Valued at US$ 35.34 Bn over the period of 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Europe dust control system market accounts for 23.6%share of the total global market. North America accounts for a market share of 26.7% in the global dust control system market. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in the global dust control systems market during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dust control systems market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 35,345.7 Mn by 2032, with the market growing at a reasonable CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032. Scaling up from an estimated value of US$ 20,356.2 Mn in 2022, the dust control systems market is propelled by the rising demand for better air quality which is achieved by removing particulate matter from the air. The dust control systems are finding wide application in various industries.



Dust control systems comprise of several chemicals and equipment that is used for treating and restricting waste from residential and commercial sectors. The system consists of both dry control systems to address dry dust and wet control system for wet waste. The market for the overall dust control system is driven by large-scale application in multiple industrial verticals as well as favorable government regulation on workspace environment and safety. In addition to this, manufacturers are releasing high performance and affordable dust control systems in order to improve the production process. All of these factors are likely to promote expansion of the dust control system market.

The rising health awareness coupled with technological advancements incorporated to dust control systems used in various industries are likely to propel market growth. The food and beverage sector is expected to contribute the most to the rising demand for dust control systems due to stringent standards and regulations pertaining to food packaging.

Escalating demand for packaged food, rapid industrialization, and increasing worker safety efforts also contribute to the growth of dust control systems market. Furthermore, many governments across the globe are strong measures to introduce regulations and standards on environmental and worker safety, which in turn, has a positive impact on the target market growth. Again, the elevated demand for energy will further bolster the market growth owing to the expansion of coal and thermal power plants. These plants need dust control systems to lessen smoke emissions. Thus, the dust control system market looks forward to positive market prospects over 2022-2032.

“Increasing application in coal and thermal power plants to stimulate the market growth of the dust control systems over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Favorable government regulations to strengthen market possibilities.

North America holds about 26.7% of the global market share.

Dust control systems market in Europe accounts for 23.6% of the overall market share.

Rapid industrialization to boost market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

New Waste Concepts Inc., Colliery Dust Control (Pty) Ltd, EnviroSystems LLC, Camfil APC, National Environmental Service Company, United Air Specialists Inc, Sealpump Engineering Limited, Dust Control Systems Ltd, Dustcontrol Canada Inc, C&W Manufacturing and Sales Co, Dust Solutions Inc., and Piian Systems among others are some of the major players in the dust control systems market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product innovation and development, partnerships and collaborations, and investing in research and development activities. These enterprises are keen on releasing new and upgraded products to cater to a wide consumer base.

More Insights into Dust Control Systems Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global dust control systems market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented on the basis of type (dry collection dust control system, wet suppression dust control system), end user (construction, mining & metallurgy, energy, food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the dust control systems market in North America is expected to exhibit impressive growth over the forecast period. The regional market owns a share of 26.7% of the global market. This growth can be attributed to a large and established manufacturing industry. Growing population, improved disposable incomes, demand for better hygiene, and easy availability of sophisticated equipment also supplement the regional market growth. Europe and Asia Pacific, too, are anticipated to undergo notable market growth over this period of assessment.

