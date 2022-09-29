Deputy Foreign Minister relieved from office

VIETNAM, September 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has relieved two officials from office due to serious violations.

They are Tô Anh Dũng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Nguyễn Quang Linh, Assistant to the Standing Deputy Prime Minister.

On September 27, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat over disciplinary measures against the two.

After considering proposals by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat concluded that Dũng lacked a sense of responsibility; violated the Party’s regulations and State law while leading, directing and proposing the organisation of flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and received bribes.

Meanwhile, Linh abused his position, violated working principles and regulations, violated Party regulations and State laws while proposing and seeking permission for businesses to organise repatriation flights amid the pandemic.

The Secretariat held that Dũng and Linh had not made self-improvement; shown degraded political thought, morality, and lifestyle; infringed the Party’s regulations and the State’s law on corruption and negative phenomena prevention and control; and violated the rules on acts Party members must not commit as well as the responsibility for setting good examples, causing “very serious” consequences, stirring public concern, and negatively affecting the Party organisation’s reputation.

Given this, the Secretariat decided to expel Dũng and Linh from the Party and asked relevant agencies to impose administrative discipline on them in line with the Party’s disciplinary action. — VNS