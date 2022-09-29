Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,249 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Foreign Minister relieved from office

VIETNAM, September 29 -  

 HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has relieved two officials from office due to serious violations.

They are Tô Anh Dũng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Nguyễn Quang Linh, Assistant to the Standing Deputy Prime Minister.

On September 27, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat over disciplinary measures against the two.

After considering proposals by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat concluded that Dũng lacked a sense of responsibility; violated the Party’s regulations and State law while leading, directing and proposing the organisation of flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and received bribes.

Meanwhile, Linh abused his position, violated working principles and regulations, violated Party regulations and State laws while proposing and seeking permission for businesses to organise repatriation flights amid the pandemic.

The Secretariat held that Dũng and Linh had not made self-improvement; shown degraded political thought, morality, and lifestyle; infringed the Party’s regulations and the State’s law on corruption and negative phenomena prevention and control; and violated the rules on acts Party members must not commit as well as the responsibility for setting good examples, causing “very serious” consequences, stirring public concern, and negatively affecting the Party organisation’s reputation.

Given this, the Secretariat decided to expel Dũng and Linh from the Party and asked relevant agencies to impose administrative discipline on them in line with the Party’s disciplinary action. — VNS

You just read:

Deputy Foreign Minister relieved from office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.