Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market worth $ 3.41 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

The worldwide clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market is estimated to reach over USD 3.41 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.43%

Prominent Players in the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, GE, McKesson Corporation” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Product (Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) And Standalone Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)), Type (Conventional And Advanced), Application (Preventive Care, Diagnostics, Follow-Up Management, And Others (Planning, Implementation, Etc.)), End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, And Other End Users (Nursing Homes, Elderly Care Centres, Etc.)), Level Of Interactivity (Active Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) And Passive Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)), Model (Knowledge-Based And Non-Knowledge-Based), Delivery Mode (On-Premise And Cloud-Based) - Technology Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030"

A portion of health information technology that offers person-specific information and knowledge intelligently filtered or presented at the right moments to physicians, staff, patients, or other persons to improve health and healthcare is known as a clinical decision support system (CDSS). Among the primary drivers of the market's growth in the near future is the implementation of government regulations and initiatives to encourage the adoption of health information technology (HIT) solutions, rising adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) with clinical decision support system (CDSS) functionality, an increased in stakeholder collaborations and partnerships, an increase in the number of medication errors, and the rising prominence of big data and medical tools. Additionally, clinical decision support systems are gaining popularity among healthcare institutions, including hospitals, diagnostic labs, and clinics, to monitor adverse drug events, lower medication prescription errors, and prevent other medical mistakes. Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are expected to see rapid expansion over the next several years due to the increased need for healthcare cost containment, the requirement to raise the standard of care, and technical developments in hospital healthcare IT. The combination of cloud computing and the ability to interwork within platforms in several systems can promote smooth functioning and seamless data flow, therefore boosting the adoption of clinical decision support systems (CDSS) in the future.

List of Prominent Players in the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation

McKesson Corporation

RELX Group

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Epic Systems Corporation

Hearst Corporation

Inferscience, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Oncology Analytics, Inc.

Persivia Inc.

VisualDx.

CureMD Healthcare

RAMPmedical Henisaja GmbH

The Medical Algorithms Company Limited

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

An error in prescribing medicines is an unintended failure in the treatment process that can adversely affect patients' health. The errors in the prescribing, storing, preparing and administering of medicine are the most common preventable errors of the undesired adverse event. Proper care is ensured when patients and healthcare providers are given access to complete and correct EHRs that provide a complete history of patient illness. Such records can reduce errors, reduce time, improve diagnoses, and even lower patient waiting periods. To get quality care, the adaption and utilization of clinical decision support system (CDSS) and its subsidiaries' systems efficiently are necessary for hospitals and physicians, which will accelerate the adoption of clinical decision support system (CDSS) across the globe.

Challenges:

A point of concern regarding cloud-based clinical decision support system (CDSS) is that data hosted by the user is not as safe as data kept on-premise. Patient information is regarded as sensitive and requires a high level of privacy to be maintained so that only authorized people may access this information. The public cloud faces the same security problem as traditional IT systems and is, therefore, not preferred. The private clouds offer more access protocols, data security, and systems, but they are not mostly adopted in the healthcare sector due to higher initial costs. Major concerns related to data security are arising due to the need to access patient data across multiple departments. This will create security gaps, of which the hackers can be taken advantage of and gain access to sensitive information. Therefore, numbers of hospitals still prefer over-the-counter solutions over cloud-based solutions, hampering the market's growth in coming years.

Regional Trends:

A major share in the market is estimated to be held by North America in the forecast period. The market growth in North America is driven by factors like rising technological advancement in clinical decision support system (CDSS), high awareness rates among patients, rising investments in healthcare IT solutions in the region, and the medical industry's increasing need for healthcare information technology solutions. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years because of factors such as the presence of a large elderly population, improved government regulations, an increase in the number of chronic diseases, and the rising focus of various market players on emerging Asian countries. Europe is considered one of the regions where the clinical decision support system (CDSS) markets have a significant impact as the region has high healthcare expenditure and infrastructure. The factors such as the integration of technology in the healthcare sector, growing public and private investment to improvise healthcare service management, and innovation in the healthcare sector such as AI, IoT, big data and others are substantially contributing to the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market growth in the region.

Recent Developments

• In December 2021, InterQual was launched by Change Healthcare (US) in collaboration with the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). InterQual fits smoothly into existing care-management processes, considerably shortens the time necessary for substance use disorder (SUD) patient assessments, improves consistency, and streamlines the prior-authorization process using industry-standard criteria.

• In March 2020, Epic Systems and OCHIN released the COVID-19 Preparation App to increase interoperability between hospitals, healthcare, and overall clinical preparation for the pandemic in the North American area. The software allows users to examine themselves using a self-screening test for coronavirus symptoms and locate local care camps in their area.

Segmentation of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market-

By Product Type

• Integrated

• Standalone

By Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)Type

• Conventional

• Advanced

By Application

• Preventive Care

• Diagnostics

• Follow-Up Management

• Others (Planning, Implementation, etc.)

By End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Other End Users (Elderly Care Centers, Nursing Homes, etc.)

By User Interactivity

• Active Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

• Passive Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

By Model

• Knowledge-Based

• Non-Knowledge Based

By Delivery mode

• On-Premise Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

• Cloud-Based Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

By Region-

• North America-

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe-

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific-

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o South East Asia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America-

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa-

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East and Africa

• Others

