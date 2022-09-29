Protein Supplement Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

Protein Supplement

Protein Supplement Market by Type, Form, Source, Distribution Channel, Gender and Age Group : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein is an essential nutrient and second-most abundant substance present in the body after water. Protein supplements are concentrated sources of protein obtained from animals or plants that include dairy, eggs, wheat, soybean, pea, and others. They are present in three common forms, that is, powders, bars, and ready to drink (RTD) liquids. Protein powder is one of the most common protein supplements, available in the market as protein concentrates, protein isolates, and protein hydrolysates. The concentrates consist of 60-80% protein and 2030% fat & carbs; the isolates contain 90-95% protein; and hydrolysates boost the absorption of protein subsequently enhancing the muscle growth response to exercise. These products are consumed by individuals who strive to build muscle, increase & maintain body mass, or lose weight. Also, people take protein supplements to fulfill the necessary energy and vitamins needed through strenuous workouts as well as to compensate the nutrients & vitamins loss during reduced food intake.

Protein Supplement Market by Type, Form, Source, Distribution Channel, Gender, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global protein supplement market size was $4,908.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,717.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. North America accounted for nearly 51.6% share of the protein supplement market in 2017.

The protein supplement manufacturers are investing heavily on innovation factor in the view of facilitating easy use and accessibility of various features introduced in the market by them. This is one of the influential factors in having a positive impact on the global protein supplement market forecast. Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, and others, are the potential markets for the protein supplement market growth.

Health benefits associated with consuming protein supplements and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions drive the market. In addition, increase in number of fitness & training centers, surge in disposable income, and alarming rise in obesity rates also fuel the market growth. However, presence of cheap replacements and false claims coupled with negative publicity are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rise in protein supplement demand from health-conscious young population of the developing nations as well as strengthening distribution channels in untapped regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the global protein supplement industry.

The key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, ABH Pharma Inc., Amway corporation, Glambia Plc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, General Nutrition Corporation (GNC Holdings Inc.), Herbalife International of America, Inc., Maker Nutrition LLC, Suppleform and Vitaco Health Limited.

Key Findings Of The Protein Supplement Market:

Based on type, the whey protein segment accounted for around 38.2% of protein supplement market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. The soy protein segment accounted for around 22.3% market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for 76.7% protein supplement market share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2%. RTD liquid segment occupied around 12.5% share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0%.

Based on source, the animal segment accounted for 74.2% share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0%. The plant segment occupied around 25.8% share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7%.

Based on gender, the male segment accounted for 61.9% share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0%. The female segment occupied around 38.5% share of the market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.

Based on age group, the millennial segment accounted for 45.5% share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4%. The generation x segment occupied around 31.9% share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8%.

