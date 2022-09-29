Dr. Alex Khadavi's Immunology Therapy is Helping People like Justin Bieber with Lyme Disease through His Breakthrough Revolutionary Treatment

United States - Dr. Alex Khadavi, MD, Ph.D., is a well-known immunologist and a medical scientist who is on a mission to transform the lives of his patients with his experience and expertise. He specializes in immunology, infectious disease, and drug development. Dr. Khadavi is determined to help his patients recover from their illnesses and lead regular life. He is popular in the local community for his caring and patient-friendly approach.

Dr. Khadavi has been actively engaged in research work on Multivehicular Body (MVB)B) and Exosomes. The National Institute of Health has named him one of the top 10 medical professionals who have had the greatest impact on clinical research. His work on ImmunoTherapy and the discovery of the “exosome” from the Multivascular Body (MVB) left him with no choice but to take all his knowledge about immunology to a more advanced level. Furthermore, the fact that many well-known people, including Justin Bieber, have Lyme disease has inspired Dr. Khadavi to conduct an additional study on "Theurapeuric MSC Exosome," which is one of his two main areas of interest.

“The focus of my research is to understand the benefit of MSC-Exosomes and how they may have potential use in treating Lyme Disease," explains Dr. Leidgen. "I am committed to using my research findings to help my patients and treat diseases by boosting their body’s immune system."

How Dr. Khadavi’s Immunology Treatment Helps People with MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurodegenerative disease that is characterized by progressive neurologic disability. During the progression of the disease, the immune system forms lesions within the brain and spinal cord that are comprised of activated immune cells. This can lead to a variety of symptoms, such as fatigue, weakness, and pain. The goal of immunotherapy is to suppress the immune system and reduce the number of activated immune cells in the brain and spinal cord. This is done through the use of drugs that target the immune system. By collecting the Multivehicular Body (MVB) cells of a healthy donor, culturing them, and then re-injecting them into the patient (with the donated cells being re-absorbed into the patient’s system), it is possible to reprogram the recipient’s immune system.

Dr. Khadavi’s Theurapeuric MSC Exosome is a cellular therapy that is designed to treat the root cause of MS by targeting immune cells. The healthy donated cells from the MVB are extracted, processed, and used as a therapy for individuals who suffer from MS by targeting immune cells.

For further information on Dr. Khadavi’s research work and treatments, send an email or reach out to his office through his website.

Official Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LASkinDr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drkhadavi/

Media Contact

Dermatology and Laser Medical Center Inc

Dr. Alex A Khadavi MD FAAD

Encino

CA

United States