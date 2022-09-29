Sanitary Napkin Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Sanitary Napkin Market To Be Driven by The Developing Healthcare Facilities in The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sanitary Napkin Market Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sanitary napkin market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sanitary-napkin-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Value (2020): USD 21.9 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.5%
Forecast Market Value (2026): USD 30.3 Billion
Due to the growing demand in this region, the Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the leading regions in the global sanitary napkin industry. A variety of programmes are being implemented by the government and private organisations to improve women’s access to sanitary napkins, which has aided the market growth in the region. In addition, expanding healthcare facilities and the increasing the number of clinics and testing centres in the region is expected to help the sanitary napkin industry rise at a healthy pace.
Menstrual pads account for the majority of sanitary pad demand due to their ease of availability and affordability. In the forecast period, the market is expected to benefit from the increased visibility and the participation of existing suppliers that have differentiated products. Pharmacies have a strong lead in the sector in terms of delivery networks since they are typically clustered in or near suburban areas.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Sanitary napkins, also known as menstrual or sanitary pads, are absorbent materials used by women to absorb blood during their periods. It is made up of several layers of cotton fibre, as well as other super-absorbent polymers and plastics. These come in a variety of shapes and sizes, as well as varying levels of absorption.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sanitary-napkin-market
Based on type, the sanitary napkin market can be divided into:
Menstrual Pad
Pantyliner
Based on distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Pharmacies
Convenience Stores
Online
Speciality Stores
Others
The regional markets for the product include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Governments around the world, in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), are launching campaigns to raise awareness about women’s hygiene, especially in developing countries. Various African governments, for example, are providing free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls in order to promote menstrual education. Such programmes are expected to aid the growth of the market. In order to expand their consumer base, producers are now introducing low-cost products and focusing on product diversification. They’re introducing napkins with wings and fragrances, as well as reducing the pad’s thickness, which is expected to propel the market growth. Another factor driving up the demand for sanitary napkins is the rise in women’s disposable incomes, which is coupled with the increasing number of companies offering sanitary pad delivery plans. These factors are expected to support the market growth in the coming years as well.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Hengan International Group Co. Limited, Kao Corporation, and Edgewell Personal Care, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:-
Dental Implants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dental-implants-market
Diaper Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/diaper-market
5G Infrastructure Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/5g-infrastructure-market
Biometrics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biometrics-market
Shock Wave Therapy Device Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/shock-wave-therapy-device-market
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market
Smart Water Meter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-water-meter-market
Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/protein-ingredients-market
Top Lithium Ion Battery Companies: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Ian Bell
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other