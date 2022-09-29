Exterior Car Accessories Market Sales to Top US$ 253 Bn by 2031|Key Players- Thule Group, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co and more

Exterior Car Accessories Market 2022

Exterior Car Accessories Market 2022 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2031

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exterior Car Accessories Market 2022

According to the report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global market for exterior car accessories is likely to see a robust growth during 2017-2024. The global market is also projected to bring in more than US$ 253 Billion revenue by the end of 2024.

This report provides in depth study of “Exterior Car Accessories Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Exterior Car Accessories Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Increase in the sales of cars globally and growing interest in the concept of vehicle customization are driving the global exterior car accessories market. However, the latest trend of car customization is likely to remain one of the key factors in the growing demand for exterior car accessories. Need for speed and performance is also pushing the market for car accessories that support high performance. The most cocmmon exterior car accessories include mud guard, car wrap, taillight, reflectors, window films, fog lamp covers, sun roof, license plate cover, LED lights, bugflectors, decals, and others. Car owners are also moving towards personalization trend to enhance the look and overall style of the car.

The biggest challenge in the global market for exterior car accessories is the availability of counterfeit products that are sold at relatively low cost. These products are designed in such a way that it becomes difficult to differentiate between original and counterfeit product. However, regulatory bodies are introducing some guidelines that can help in differentiating between the counterfeit and original accessories for cars. Cost competitiveness is also likely to hamper the growth of the market in the near future. Meanwhile, the automotive industry is constantly coming up with innovative technologies such as smart lighting technology, active window display, biometric access, etc.

Key Companies-

• Thule Group

• HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Oakmore Pty Ltd.

• Lund International, Inc.

• Covercraft Industries, LLC

• Classic Soft Trim

• CAR MATE MFG.CO.,LTD.

• Pep Boys

• O'Reilly Auto Parts

• U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.

• H.I Motors

• Star Automotive Accessories

• Momo Srl.

• Mont Blac Industri AB

• F.LLI MENABÒ SRL

• ruck Covers USA LLC

• Others.

LED Lights to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Market for Exterior Car Accessories

• On the basis of product type, LED lights are likely to emerge as one of the most preferred exterior car accessory during 2017-2024. LED lights are estimated to surpass US$ 76,000 Million revenue. Meanwhile, body kits are also expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

• Based on the vehicle type, passenger cars are likely to emerge as the largest users of exterior car accessories during 2017-2024. Passenger cars are projected to be valued at more than US$ 191,000 Million revenue towards the end of 2024.

• By the distribution channel, sales of exterior car accessories are likely to be highest through aftermarket distribution channel. By the end of 2024, aftermarket distribution channel is estimated to surpass US$ 182,000 Million revenue.

Europe to Dominate the Global Exterior Car Accessories Market

Europe is likely to remain dominant in the global market for exterior car accessories during 2017-2024. Europe is anticipated to exceed US$ 102,000 Million in terms of revenue. Countries in Europe such as Germany and U.K. are the major countries in the automotive industry. With increasing production and demand for cars in Europe, the market for exterior car accessories is also witnessing a growth. Meanwhile, increasing demand for car modification in North America is also likely to boost the global market for exterior car accessories in the region.

Major Highlights of Exterior Car Accessories Market Report:

• Exterior Car Accessories Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

• The report analyzes Exterior Car Accessories Market presence across major regions of the world.

• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

