Acne Medication Market Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2027

Acne Medication Market 2027

Increasing prevalence of acne worldwide, unhealthy urban lifestyle, increase in pollution & focus on skin care products are major factors driving market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in number of product launches, high demand for acne treatments and increase in healthcare expenditure as well as growing awareness of newly developed treatments that can replace traditional acne treatments. Development of new products with fewer side effects and the presence of untapped markets in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the Acne medication market.

The pandemic has dampened growth in many economies across sectors. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic remained negative for major players in the acne drugs market. However, many dermatologists' clinics are facing difficulties due to the lockdown, which has reduced the number of patient visits to the clinics. However, the use of telemedicine is compensating for this adverse effect in some ways.

Increasing prevalence of acne worldwide, unhealthy urban lifestyle, increase in pollution and focus on skin care products are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the side effects associated with acne medications and enhancements and the presence of alternative treatment options such as laser therapy hinder the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Almirall SA.,

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.,

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK),

• Johnson & Johnson,

• Galderma S.A,

• Mayne Pharma Group Limited,

• Mylan N.V.,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited,

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

