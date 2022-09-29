Italy: Scientology Volunteers Help Neighbors Battered by Record Floods

Volunteer Ministers dispose of flood-damaged items hauled out of neighbors’ homes. © 2022 Church of Scientology International. All Rights Reserved.

Tragedy struck the commune of Senigallia and Volunteer Ministers responded immediately to help the community recover from the worst floods ever to hit the town.

SENIGALLIA, ITALY, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since the eastern coast of Italy was devastated by a flash flood September 16, Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been hard at work providing help.

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Mission of Senigallia were the first to respond, helping their city dig out from the mud. They have been joined by Volunteer Ministers from the Churches of Scientology of Padova and Rome. "Our volunteers in Italy have a tremendous heart and have never closed their eyes to any catastrophy" said Ivan Arjona, President of the European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affairs and Human Rights, in between the sessions he is attending in Warsaw at the Human Dimension Conference organized by the OSCE Chairmanship, where thousands of diplomats and civil society are currently gathering.

"Civil Society is key to achieve a sustainable environment in all senses, including security, peace, education, human rights, and of course in helping people in need also after natural disasters" said Arjona, "And our volunteers, currently the ones in Italy, are living proof of this."

Some of the worst of the recent flooding in Italy hit the town of Senigallia, where the River Misa overflowed its banks.

Although alerted to rain, it was far greater than predicted. Local residents did not expect the violence of the storm, which dumped between 16 and 19 inches of rain on the region in two or three hours. An Interior Ministry official in Ancona described the rainfall as a “water bomb that exploded.” A local mayor said it was more like a tsunami. In just a few hours, the region was inundated with as much rainfall as it usually receives in six months.

Streets became rivers that carried away everything in their path. At least 10 people died.

When floodwaters receded, the cleanup began and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers responded immediately and have been helping their community dig out from the mud and water damage ever since.

Whether serving in their communities or on the other side of the world, the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister is “Something can be done about it.” The program, created by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in the mid-1970s, is sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service and constitutes one of the world’s most significant independent relief forces.

The Volunteer Minister “helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

The Scientology Network features Scientology: Tools for Life, an introduction to the basic principles and technology that comprise the training of the Volunteer Minister. These films present practical tools anybody may learn and use to overcome problems, live a happier life, and better the lives of those around them.

