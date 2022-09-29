Global Personal Care Appliances Market Growth Increasing more than USD 29.25 Billion by 2028- Says Zion Market Research

The personal care appliances market accounted for USD 19.49 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 29.25 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% by 2021 to 2028

North America will grow at a CARG of around 10% from 2012-2028. Because of developed economy and established women's customer base and women using epilators in place of waxing and other products”
— Zion Market Research
SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Personal Care Appliances Market: Growth Factors

The Global Personal Care Appliances Market is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the surge in expenditure due to styling and grooming products. Numerous players are continuously involved in R&D to introduce products that allow consumers to create their desired style. The rising consciousness of consumer relating to the benefits of personal care appliances in developing economies along with rapidly surging urbanization is some of the factors that are expected to boost the market for personal care appliances. Additionally, rising investment in the e-commerce sector and the listing of businesses with e-commerce websites are anticipated to boost market growth in the projected timeframe. Some of the key players in the Global Personal Care Appliances Market are Helen of Troy L.P, Panasonic Corporation, Lion Corp, Royal Philips Electronics NV, HoMedics Incorporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Conair Corp, Remington Products Company, Norelco Consumer Products Company, Braun GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, GABA GmbH, and Procter & Gamble among others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The coronavirus had unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting numerous industries. The situation has been an offset for the personal care appliances market in the initial weeks but switching to online mode for sales aided companies to capture the market. However, if the COVID continue to spread and the worldwide lockdown happens gain then the market is anticipated to drop as it does not come under essential items. The economies of the nations and purchasing power of people will get affected adversely.

Global Personal Care Appliances Market: Overview

According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the global Personal Care Appliances Market accounted for USD 19.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 29.25 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2021 to 2028.

Personal care has become a necessity for people, who use personal care products for grooming on a daily basis. Personal care appliances include a hair dryer, trimmer, hair straightener, shaver, massagers, hair curler, epilator, and oral care appliances. Due to its better affectivity as compared to traditional procedures along with time-saving features demand for personal care appliances is growing gradually. Consumers using personal care appliances are also quality conscious, additionally, urban consumers are also becoming more and more conscious about their style, which is propelling the personal care appliances market growth invariably.

Increasing consciousness toward personal care and grooming to Spur Growth

“Gaining consciousness of the benefits of personal care appliances over emerging economies and increasing urbanization are driving the personal care appliances market,” says the author of this study. Apart from this, the increasing e-commerce sector is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the personal care appliances market. Durability and high cost of few products restraints the personal care appliances market growth.

Foreign and domestic companies are competing with each other in the personal care appliances market. They are making serious efforts to penetrate the market through innovation and product development, coupled with competitive marketing strategies. For instance, manufacturers are experimenting with AI and virtual reality (VR) to overcome the limitations of traditional razors, reports the study.

Personal Care Appliances Market Competiton

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global personal care appliances market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Panasonic Corporation, Helen of Troy L.P, Royal Philips Electronics NV are some of the key vendors of personal care appliances across the world. These players across personal care appliances market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development, states the personal care appliances market study.

The global Personal Care Appliances market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Hair styling products
Hair removal
Grooming products
Beauty appliances
Oral care
Others

By End User

Men
Women

By Delivery Channel

E-Commerce websites
Supermarkets
Specialty stores
Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.
Canada

Europe

France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

Presence of Big Players in the Region Support North American Dominance

Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide personal care appliances market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the personal care appliances market study. The presence of big players in the countries the US is one of the key factors behind the dominance of the North America personal care appliances market. The high number of market players being headquartered in North America is another significant factor that is supporting this regional personal care appliances market.

Product Segment Analysis Preview

Hair styling under the product segment will grow at a CAGR of over 12.5% from 2021-2028. The growth is attributed to the rising use of hair straightener which is affordable and easily accessible. Additionally, straighteners with high-end heat protectants are gaining great traction among customers of the global market. Hair removal, grooming products, beauty appliances, oral care, and others form the remaining segment of product segment.

End User Segment Analysis Preview

Women in the end-user segment are anticipated to dominate the market in terms of the usage of personal care appliances. The segment held a share of over 30% from 2020-2028. Women have a wide variety of products to go for including hair appliances

