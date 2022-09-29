Trading Mentor Online, A Learn to Trade Marketplace Offers 50% Off of Zelman Yakubov Stock Market Online Trading Course

Trading Mentor Zelman Yakubov - Stock Market Mentor

Stock market and trading expert Zelman Yakubov is now offering 50% off of his November 2022 trading course on Trading Mentor Online enter COUPON CODE: ZELMAN

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Learn trading with our live real-time online trading courses.” — Trading Mentor Online

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often referred to as the human algorithm, renowned trading and stock market expert Zelman Yakubov is offering his live online trading course for 50% off on TMO. Zelman is dedicated to providing high-quality online trading courses with personalized support and mentorship for each student. The live trading course program is 5 days long from 9 am to 4 pm eastern standard time. His stock trading mentorship course consists of technical analysis, protecting downside risk, and constantly capturing profits. Prior to checking out enter his first name in the redeem coupon section. The PROMO CODE is ‘Zelman’.

There are only 10 seats available for Zelman Yakubov's online trading course for November 2022. This trading course usually goes for $999.99, but all who register for the November online trading class apply the coupon code ZELMAN and pay only $500 for his live powerhouse stock trading course. To register and reserve your seat, you can go to https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18578827&appointmentType=35281580

With more than 23 years of diverse experience in the field, Zelman's areas of expertise include equities, stocks, mindset training, trading psychology, and more. Strongly focused on creating valuable student/mentor relationships, he works around the clock to offer tailored support and trading solutions to each person who books an appointment with him.

A spokesperson for Zelman Yakubov made an official press statement to discuss his background and achievements in the trading world "Zelman Yakubov is highly proactive about sharing his expertise with the world and nurturing the new generation of successful traders. He has honed his craft and mastered his techniques during the course of his highly extensive and accomplished 23-year career in the field. As a bona fide expert of United States equities, he aims to help traders recover from loss, break even and start making a profit within just a few mentorship sessions with him at Trading Mentor Online." You can book a free 15 minute trading consultation with Zelman Yakubov here https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18578827&appointmentType=29321003

The spokesperson further added "Being an expert technical analyst and a chartist, Zelman's teaching approach is highly comprehensive and individualized. He works strategically to understand the areas of improvement in his students and then uses his highly effective techniques to help students overcome their barriers. Ultimately, his mission at Trading Mentor Online is to facilitate as many students as possible, while helping them grow and thrive as traders. During his 20+ years as a stock market trader, he has worked through many economic recessions and knows how to make trading profit in any economical climate."

More details about Zelman Yakubov and his available appointment times at Trading Mentor Online can be seen on the official TMO website at https://www.tradingmentor.online/mentors/zelman-yakubov-stock-market-trading-mentor/.

