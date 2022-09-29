Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market to be Driven by the Regulatory Requirements in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN , WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Size, Share, Demand, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, fits, components, platforms, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 18.0%
One of the key factors fuelling the growth of the ADS-B market is the implementation of ADS-B in aircraft. The demand for ADS-B is also being propelled by the modernisation of air traffic management infrastructure and the development of new airports throughout the world. The growing number of unmanned aerial vehicles in the airspace has necessitated the integration of unmanned aerial vehicles with air traffic control systems, which is expected to propel the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market forward.
The demand for better surveillance technology for aircraft monitoring and safety is expected to drive the ADS-B market. The presence of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), component integrators, and subcomponent makers, and the FAA mandate for ADS-B installation on all aircraft, are driving the market expansion in different countries.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) allows pilots in the cockpit and air traffic controllers on the ground to accurately identify aircraft activity. It also gives pilots with real-time weather information, which greatly improves situational awareness and flight safety.
By type, the market is segmented into:
• On-Board
• ADS-B Ground Stations
By application, the market is divided into:
• Terminal Manoeuvring Airspace (TMA) Surveillance
• Airborne Surveillance
By fit, the market is classified into:
• Line Fit
• Retrofit
By component, the market is segmented into:
• Transponder
• Receiver
• Antenna
• ADS-B Ground Receivers
By platform, the market is classified into:
• Fixed Wing
• Rotary Wing
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
With the help of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) technology, pilots get access to the same type of real-time traffic displays as are observed by controllers. This significantly enhances the situational awareness of pilots. Pilots in aircraft equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) technology can see the position of other aircraft, along with aircraft speed, position, direction, and relative altitude. These advantages offered by the technology are expected to boost the market for the technology. ADS-B systems are anticipated to receive a major boost from the rising number of aircraft-related deliveries and orders and increasing investments to upgrade commercial airports with sophisticated technologies and facilities. The market growth is also contributed by the launch of portable ADS-B systems intended to reduce manufacturing costs along with the integration of standard ADS-B.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Honeywell International, Inc., L-3 Technologies, Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Harris Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
