Easybom: Built for Chip Shortages

The supply chain has been disrupted, severe shortages appeared, and there has been uncertainty in the electronic component business for the past two years.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON D.C, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here is how the platform has reacted to the current environment:

Existence Status

Easybom users have frequently requested us to give more supply chain information, such as manufacturer lifespan data, even before pandemic-related uncertainties. the platform added lifespan status for more than 650,000 parts to Easybom in March 2020, and since then, the coverage has continually increased.

Lead Period

For approximately 3 million parts on Easybom, the platform added manufacturer lead time not long after introducing lifecycle status. Component selection involves some risk, but by checking lead times on Easybom early in the design phase, you can save money and time by not having to replace a part that won't be ready in time. Lead time, together with lifecycle status, can assist you in ensuring that the parts you use in your design will be available when you need them.



Recent Specs View

It's critical that you can quickly locate replacements or alternatives for MPNs you judge to be excessively dangerous or altogether unavailable when shortages occur. To that aim, the platform revised our Specs View on our Search Results Page, making it simpler to select by important characteristics and contrast specs across various parts.

Updates to BOM Tools

In order for you to upload your BOM to Easybom and immediately scan it to see whether any parts may be challenging to obtain, the platform made sure that supply chain information like lead time and lifecycle status was available in the Easybom BOM Tool. This was also included, along with a "availability indicator" that shows how generally procurable each line in your BOM is. Additionally, the platform simplified the BOM submission procedure and enhanced the tool's overall appearance and feel to make it simpler to understand.

Securities Alerts

In 2020, the platform noticed a noticeable increase in demand for a stock notifications function. By early 2021, the platform the platform able to implement this brand-new service. Create a stock notice on Easybom for the quantity you want and the distributor(s) you want to use, and you'll get a notification within an hour if the distributors' stock surpasses the threshold you've set. Even while the supply chain may not be able to be fixed, the platform can at least assist you in finding what you need when it's difficult to find it. Create a free Easybom account here to access stock notifications, and discover further instructions on how to use this tool here.

Model Marketplace for CAD

Although unrelated to supply chain problems, the CAD Model Marketplace advances Easybom's long-standing and unwavering objective of providing our audience with more beneficial technical materials. the platform is able to expand access to millions more free CAD models than the platform previously offered on Easybom by working with new partners.

History of Inventory

Our next step is Inventory History, which not only helps you understand the bigger trends at work and whether the item you're considering is particularly vulnerable to market volatility, but also confirms whether the parts in your design will be accessible when you need them. Inventory History graphs on Easybom.com, show up to a year's worth of part-level data for more than 10 million MPNs.

Regarding Easybom

You may quickly and easily search for the electrical components and supplier pricing you need with the aid of Easybom, a robust information aggregation platform for the electronic component sector. the platform gathers billions of market data points and boasts the most recent big data technology. As a result, the platform can examine the data in real time and update it as needed to improve the accuracy and transparency of the prices. In addition, the platform can examine the market-reflecting inventory risk index, supplier integrity index, and pricing risk index, enabling you to predict market trends and locate the suppliers and goods that satisfy you the most.