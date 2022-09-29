Reshaping Her Future: Harvard Graduate Turned Actress, Inger Tudor, Shines in Critically Acclaimed Film, Voodoo Macbeth

Rising star, Inger Tudor, shines in critically-acclaimed film, Voodoo Macbeth Inger Tudor stars as Rose McClendon in Voodoo Macbeth

Inger Tudor takes on the role of lead actress in the critically acclaimed Voodoo Macbeth, making its debut at the Laemmle Royal Theatre on October 21st.

I’m passionate about telling the stories that aren’t always told about women and people of color, or playing characters for which people of color or women aren’t usually considered.” — Inger Tudor