Reshaping Her Future: Harvard Graduate Turned Actress, Inger Tudor, Shines in Critically Acclaimed Film, Voodoo Macbeth
Inger Tudor takes on the role of lead actress in the critically acclaimed Voodoo Macbeth, making its debut at the Laemmle Royal Theatre on October 21st.
I’m passionate about telling the stories that aren’t always told about women and people of color, or playing characters for which people of color or women aren’t usually considered.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A star is rising in Hollywood, though she’s been burning brightly for years on the stage. Inger Tudor takes on the role of lead actress in the critically acclaimed Voodoo Macbeth, making its debut in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Royal Theatre on October 21st. The film stars Inger Tudor as Rose McClendon, alongside Jewell Wilson Bridges as a young Orson Welles, struggling to put on the first all-Black cast production of Macbeth.
Set in Harlem in 1936 and based on true events, a 20-year-old Welles convinced to direct Shakespeare’s classic, reimagines it in a Haitian setting. The film highlights the challenges the real-life Welles and McClendon faced, overcoming political pressure, personal demons, and the tumultuous era of post-suffrage women’s rights, race relations, and the stifling Great Depression.
A graduate of Harvard, Inger Tudor gave up law to pursue her passion for acting. She’s credited with dozens of stage productions, including Steel Magnolias, The Exorcist, Stuff Happens, Antigone, and Romeo and Juliet. Tudor has also made appearances in television and film, including roles in The Young & The Restless, Goliath and The Social Network. Her passion lies in the narratives of those who have historically lacked a voice or platform.
“I’m passionate about telling the stories that aren’t always told about women and people of color, or playing characters for which people of color or women aren’t usually considered.”
Tudor’s primary goal in her career is to tell stories that make people reconsider how they see the world and each other. She is looking forward to securing more film and television work with that end in mind. She spoke as a panelist at the African Diaspora Film Festival in Paris after a screening of Voodoo Macbeth. Tudor’s mastery of her craft is evident in the film, and both castmates and crew members have spoken highly of her professionalism and poise.
“Inger Tudor blew me away since the moment I met her. Her level of dedication, grace, innate ability, commitment to the craft, and screen presence is what every filmmaker dreams of working with. As a producer, there are so many worries that come with every shooting day. With Inger, however, I never needed to worry. I feel so lucky to have worked with her and can’t wait for the world to see her in Voodoo Macbeth,” remarked Jason Phillips, one of the film’s producers.
Voodoo Macbeth will be distributed nationally after its debut in Los Angeles and Manhattan on October 21st. The film has won multiple awards across the independent film festival circuit since its release in May of 2021, including three acting awards for Tudor, and only promises to stun audiences nationwide as it continues to attract the attention of critics and fans alike. Inger Tudor’s depiction of Rose McClendon is no doubt one of the most compelling performances out of Hollywood this year.
About Inger Tudor
Inger Tudor studied Classical Theatre at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College, and an accomplished actress in film, television, and theater. Tudor won Best Actress at the Harlem International Film Festival and Catalina Film Festival, along with Best Supporting Actress at the Charlotte Black Film Festival, and Best Ensemble Cast at the San Diego Film Festival, for her role in Voodoo Macbeth. Inger was also awarded Best Actress at Ikuska Film Festival, Spain and Grand Off Int’l Film Festival, Poland for her performance in On Time (2016).
