Cloud-based VDI Market Size Worth USD 319.4 Billion by 2031 | Top Impacting Factors & Business Insights

The report aims to provide an overview of cloud-based VDI market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, enterprise size, end-user, & geography.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud-based VDI market was pegged at $3.65 billion in 2016, and is anticipated to garner at $10.15 billion by 2023, registering at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2017 to 2023.

The surge in ICT expenditure and an increase in cloud adoption across the end users, including small & medium enterprises and large enterprises are anticipated to augment the market penetration. The prominent markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, with developed cloud infrastructure, high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and a surge in demand for more flexibility in the business process are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is the technology that enables centralized storage and monitoring of applications and data in the cloud, so that an employee can access the data and perform business processes from remote locations. Technological advancements and an increase in digitalization are the major factors that drive the growth of cloud-based solutions.

The hybrid deployment model segment is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the global cloud-based VDI market, due to the availability of computational infrastructure on the premise while retaining the availability of public cloud infrastructure.

Moreover, the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment has witnessed significant growth, as cloud deployment helps small businesses to grow with greater connectivity, flexibility, and security by altering physical IT infrastructure to external storage. An increase in demand for unlimited storage, security, protected networks and reduced IT expenditure is anticipated to drive the adoption of cloud-based VDI among SMEs.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global cloud-based VDI market in 2016, accounting for around 41.1% share, owing to surge in demand for enterprise mobility and extensive wireless connectivity. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, due to an increase in internet penetration, an upsurge in investment in digitalization, and significant economic growth.

Furthermore, the rise in demand across various industry verticals such as healthcare, education, financial services, and manufacturing is fueling the growth of cloud-based VDI in other emerging markets such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

The report features a competitive scenario of the cloud-based VDI market and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players profiled in the study are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, N-Computing Co. LTD, Rackspace, Inc., and VMware. These players have adopted competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the global market.

Key Findings of the Cloud-based VDI Market Study:

• The hybrid deployment model segment accounted for the highest share of the global Cloud-based VDI market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2017 to 2023.

• The North American cloud-based VDI market generated the highest revenue, accounting for $1,501 million in 2016.

• The small & medium enterprise (SMEs) segment is expected to dominate the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

• U.S. was the market leader in 2016. In addition, China, Australia, India, and other emerging nations are projected to provide significant opportunities for the major players.

