HAVN LIFE ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF TIM LAIDLER AS DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the “Company” or “HAVN Life”) announces the departure of Mr. Tim Laidler as a director on the Board of the Company, effective immediately.

On behalf of the Board, Mr. Tim Moore, Chairman of the Board, stated, “Mr. Laidler has been instrumental in connecting HAVN Life with veteran organizations and psychedelic studies and supporting people dealing with post-traumatic stress disorders. His tireless involvement in supporting Afghan refugees coming to Canada is a commitment that is requiring extensive travel and has become demanding of his time.”

The Company expresses its appreciation for Mr. Laidler’s service and wishes him well in his humanitarian efforts.

-##-

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board
About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.
Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.


Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com
Media: pr@havnlife.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

Tim Moore
Havn Life Sciences Inc.
+1 6479666536
