Policy2050.com Releases “B2B Sales Enablement: New Technologies, Tactics, and Trends (2022-2025)”

B2B Sales Enablement report cover infographic regarding the effective use of sales enablement tech stacks infographic depicting the views of B2B sales professionals

As B2B sales cycles are drawn out, sales enablement becomes more critical.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report from the tech-focused research firm Policy2050 identifies the technologies, tactics, and trends that could strengthen companies’ abilities to sell their products or services in potentially adverse or uncertain economic conditions.

For decades now, B2B sales enablement tools have aspired to streamline the processes of sales, with mixed results. However, B2B prospects are expected to delay their decision-making and scrutinize costs this year and next, which will inspire tactical adjustments from sales, potentially making the process more “high-touch.”

KEY SALES TRENDS IDENTIFIED

The report “B2B Sales Enablement: New Technologies, Tactics, and Trends (2022-2025)” draws upon the statements and activities of B2B sales leaders to identify important developments. For example:

• Sales tools and leaders will re-engineer direct mail for a digital world. CRM integrations can make offline marketing more targeted, even carefully timed.

• Meanwhile, as major sales enablement platforms dominate mainstream attention, consolidation is happening among sales enablement players that may have deceptively appeared to be small. Legitimate synergies that result from M&A could further propel their growth.

• In the near term, teams will leverage AI for highly creative sales collateral. Long-term, there could be B2B selling in the metaverse, at least for certain segments that benefit from enhanced visualizations of technical features.

• Some sales leaders have expressed the concern that layering on too many technologies could confuse or inhibit their sales teams.

• Sales efficiency, generally calculated by dividing the gross revenue generated by the sales team by their total costs, can be a useful metric for illuminating the true costs of low-value tasks or the gains made through technology.

• Although personalization is sometimes neglected because it’s seen as tedious, most sales reps can envision scenarios where it would make their jobs more engaging and reflect their desire to be helpful. Redefining the SDR role and tapping into these instincts might not only improve outbound; it could mitigate turnover.

• Meanwhile, video-based prospecting/outbound, which can be enhanced by AI-generated visuals, demo-recording software, and analytics, has become standard practice.

• Many B2B salespeople are treating their call scripts more loosely, relying instead upon instincts carefully honed by experiences and sales call analytics.

• Disagreements exist around B2B discounting and value-based pricing. Many sales leaders suggest that price is a function of value, so the focus on unique value should be carefully maintained.

• As digital transformation and optimizations impact the entirety of businesses, the need for cross-functionality between sales and marketing, or other departments and programs, is especially heightened.

Through 30 pages of qualitative analysis and 7 pages of engaging infographics, this new Policy2050 report provides comprehensive answers to the following key questions:

• What are top B2B sales leaders saying about their evolving roles and tactics?

• How does IBM approach its enterprise sales in areas of digital transformation?

• How do B2B sales teams view their tech stacks and balance their resources?

• Which B2B sales tactics are considered effective in the current environment?

• What are current trends in B2B sales and possible future trajectories?

• How can B2B sales more effectively sync up with other departments and programs?

ABOUT POLICY2050.COM

Policy2050.com provides business news and analysis. We seek to influence the future of tech policy and business strategy in order to bring about a sustainable, fair, and vibrant economy.

The original graphics accompanying this release can be freely used by the news media (including content marketing blogs) with attribution to Policy2050. Additional media materials are available upon request.

Inquiries can be directed to david.pringmill@policy2050.com.