The Board of Directors of the Public Policy Institute of California today announced the selection of Tani Cantil-Sakauye as PPIC’s next president and chief executive officer. Sakauye, currently the Chief Justice of California, will assume her new role on January 1, 2023.
You just read:
Tani Cantil-Sakauye Named New President and CEO of PPIC
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.