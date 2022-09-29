Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,865 in the last 365 days.

ASPIRING WOMEN FOOTBALL WRITERS GIVEN CHANCE TO BE PUBLISHED AS FOOTBALL WRITERS FESTIVAL LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAM

Logo for Emerging Women Writers initiative

Emerging Women Writers for aspiring women football writers

The Emerging Women Writers program is an opportunity for female football writers who are not established as authors to have original work published

Coinciding with the Women’s World Cup in 2023, this initiative is a great chance to champion a break-out female star in football journalism and to nurture new writing talent from across the globe.”
— Bonita Mersiades
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring female football writers have the chance to be published in a new anthology thanks to an initiative being launched this week.

The Football Writers Festival in Australia is launching the Emerging Women Writers program to coincide with Australia and New Zealand co-hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The program is an opportunity for female writers who are not yet established as authors to have an original, previously unpublished work to be circulated as part of an anthology of stories to be available at the 2023 Football Writers Festival.

Football Writers Festival founder, Bonita Mersiades, said “Our newly launched Emerging Women Writers program offers a unique chance for aspiring women writers to springboard their career in sports media.

“Coinciding with the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand – which is set to be record-breaking following the outstanding rise the game has seen thanks to Euro 2022 – the competition is a great chance to champion a break-out female star in football journalism and to nurture new writing talent from across the globe.”

Writers are invited to submit a long-form story of between 3,000 and 5,000 words on any football-related topic, such as an interview or profile of an individual or individuals, a club story, a short history of a club or an event, a dive into a football politics issue, a work of fiction, commentary, analysis, an investigative piece, a poem, or a first-person story.

Up to 20 entries will be included in the anthology entitled Hear Us Roar – Stories from Women of Football, a book to be launched at next year’s Football Writers Festival. Three of the emerging writers will also be invited to Australia to attend and speak at the Festival.

The judging panel for the entries includes current and former journalists from Australia, the UK, Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago as well as Mersiades, a publisher as well as three-times author of football books.

The fourth iteration of the Football Writers Festival is being held in Tar-Ra, the cultural precinct of Sydney, also known as Walsh Bay, from July 15-17 2023, days ahead of the opening of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Football Writers Festival is an initiative of Fair Play Publishing, a small publishing house in Australia focussed on football, supported by the Johnny Warren Football Foundation.

ENDS

NOTES TO EDITORS

About the Football Writers Festival

Launched in 2019, the Football Writers Festival is more than football, and more than writing and reading. It helps put the ‘game of opinions' into action in a fun, relaxed and stimulating environment with other people who know and love football.

It aims to bring together a melting pot of authors, writers, readers, and interested voices in a Festival that encourages and inspires meaningful debate and discussion.

The 2023 Festival will be held from 15th-17th July in Tar-Ra (the Indigenous name for Walsh Bay), in the cultural precinct of Sydney, days ahead of the opening match in Australia of the co-hosted 2023 Women's World Cup.

The Football Writers Festival is an initiative of Fair Play Publishing with the support of founding partner, the Johnny Warren Football Foundation.
For more information about Football Writers Festival, visit https://www.footballwritersfestival.com.au/

Fran Campbell
Calacus PR
+44 7731769269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

ASPIRING WOMEN FOOTBALL WRITERS GIVEN CHANCE TO BE PUBLISHED AS FOOTBALL WRITERS FESTIVAL LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAM

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.