ASPIRING WOMEN FOOTBALL WRITERS GIVEN CHANCE TO BE PUBLISHED AS FOOTBALL WRITERS FESTIVAL LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAM
The Emerging Women Writers program is an opportunity for female football writers who are not established as authors to have original work published
Coinciding with the Women’s World Cup in 2023, this initiative is a great chance to champion a break-out female star in football journalism and to nurture new writing talent from across the globe.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring female football writers have the chance to be published in a new anthology thanks to an initiative being launched this week.
— Bonita Mersiades
The Football Writers Festival in Australia is launching the Emerging Women Writers program to coincide with Australia and New Zealand co-hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
The program is an opportunity for female writers who are not yet established as authors to have an original, previously unpublished work to be circulated as part of an anthology of stories to be available at the 2023 Football Writers Festival.
Football Writers Festival founder, Bonita Mersiades, said “Our newly launched Emerging Women Writers program offers a unique chance for aspiring women writers to springboard their career in sports media.
“Coinciding with the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand – which is set to be record-breaking following the outstanding rise the game has seen thanks to Euro 2022 – the competition is a great chance to champion a break-out female star in football journalism and to nurture new writing talent from across the globe.”
Writers are invited to submit a long-form story of between 3,000 and 5,000 words on any football-related topic, such as an interview or profile of an individual or individuals, a club story, a short history of a club or an event, a dive into a football politics issue, a work of fiction, commentary, analysis, an investigative piece, a poem, or a first-person story.
Up to 20 entries will be included in the anthology entitled Hear Us Roar – Stories from Women of Football, a book to be launched at next year’s Football Writers Festival. Three of the emerging writers will also be invited to Australia to attend and speak at the Festival.
The judging panel for the entries includes current and former journalists from Australia, the UK, Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago as well as Mersiades, a publisher as well as three-times author of football books.
The fourth iteration of the Football Writers Festival is being held in Tar-Ra, the cultural precinct of Sydney, also known as Walsh Bay, from July 15-17 2023, days ahead of the opening of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
The Football Writers Festival is an initiative of Fair Play Publishing, a small publishing house in Australia focussed on football, supported by the Johnny Warren Football Foundation.
ENDS
NOTES TO EDITORS
About the Football Writers Festival
Launched in 2019, the Football Writers Festival is more than football, and more than writing and reading. It helps put the ‘game of opinions' into action in a fun, relaxed and stimulating environment with other people who know and love football.
It aims to bring together a melting pot of authors, writers, readers, and interested voices in a Festival that encourages and inspires meaningful debate and discussion.
The 2023 Festival will be held from 15th-17th July in Tar-Ra (the Indigenous name for Walsh Bay), in the cultural precinct of Sydney, days ahead of the opening match in Australia of the co-hosted 2023 Women's World Cup.
The Football Writers Festival is an initiative of Fair Play Publishing with the support of founding partner, the Johnny Warren Football Foundation.
For more information about Football Writers Festival, visit https://www.footballwritersfestival.com.au/
Fran Campbell
Calacus PR
+44 7731769269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other