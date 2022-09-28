Submit Release
How one community pizza party is inspiring CalMatters Pizza & Politics events across California

In summary

Learn how to host your own pizza party this fall to promote nonpartisan civic knowledge for the 2022 election.

Four years ago, more than 100 people gathered at the Castro Valley Public Library for a daunting prospect: to talk politics.

They steered clear of candidates and focused on the issues. They were inspired by and used the CalMatters nonpartisan Voter Guide, specifically our award-winning Props-in-a-Minute videos.

In all, they covered 11 ballot measures and ate 12 pizzas (with four of those ordered as emergency extra pizzas to appease the crowd) in 100 minutes. It was a step-up from a prior 2016 gathering by adding pizza.

“Props to @CalMatters for inspiring us to make this a CVM (Castro Valley Matters) tradition,” tweeted self-declared CalMatters fan Mike Kusiak, whose community group arranged the event.

The nonprofit newsroom’s proposition videos, Kusiak said, “helped pull the pressure off us” to present the information. The crowd played the videos, taking breaks to open up the floor to discuss each measure.

And now in 2022, CalMatters is inspiring people across the state to host their own pizza parties, interjected with a healthy dose of civil discussion on the upcoming election measures.

We’re hoping that you’ll gather with a few friends, neighbors or colleagues this fall to share and use our 2022 Voter Guide over a couple slices of pizza.

We hope you’ll throw a Pizza & Politics party for your community (we can send you free stickers to give out, too).

And be sure to tell us! Email info@calmatters.org, mention @calmatters & use #pizzapolitics on social or use our form at calmatters.org/pizzapolitics.

You just read:

