Finesse Group Launches Exclusive Podcast Maximizer Content Package

Podcast guesting could be the perfect low-effort, high-impact, great-value content & PR strategy for your business

Jo Caruana is the founder & CEO of the Finesse Group, a global firm specialized in content & PR strategy for growing businesses, authors, entrepreneurs, artists and speakers

Finesse Group logo

Finesse Group

New low-effort, high-impact product delivers month’s content from one podcast appearance

Business owners need to boost their authority and create content consistently – even on a tight budget. This product delivers both, month-on-month, with minimal effort and tangible results.”
— Jo Caruana
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Finesse Group has launched its latest media exposure tool – the comprehensive Podcast Maximizer package – which turns podcast guesting into a month’s worth of ever-green, branded content.

The package includes a written transcript of the podcast, a 600 word article for LinkedIn, a 1,500 word long-form SEO blog post, and 4 LinkedIn posts (also available for Instagram and Facebook) all for $1199 - saving clients an average minimum of $1,800 per month on content strategy and PR implementation.

“We’re thrilled to launch this product because we see a pressing need in the market for small-to-medium business owners to boost their authority and create content consistently – even on a tight budget,” says Jo Caruana, Finesse Group’s founder and CEO. “This product delivers both, month-on-month, with minimal effort and tangible results.”

Given that 54% of podcast consumers are more likely to consider brands they hear advertised on podcasts, this medium considers to be one of the most impactful of the moment. As a result, Finesse’s Podcast Maximizer package leverages podcasts’ expansive geographic and demographic reach to maximize brand exposure and increase audience awareness while promoting thought leadership in any industry.

Finesse also coordinates guest podcasting opportunities for clients without existing or planned podcast appearances. This service can be bundled with the Podcast Maximizer if booked for a minimum of 4 months, which includes a free on-boarding consultancy call, interview coaching, a podcast one-pager and Mini Media Kit all for $1400 per month.

The unique product blends PR with cross amplification content, creating a valuable economic and stress-free solution for monthly strategies. The Podcast Maximizer is optimized for long-term impact and allows brands to authentically connect with potential clients.

“The future of PR is human. Our goal is to humanize brands by building deep-rooted trust, credibility, and relationships for our clients,” says Ms. Caruana. “We want to make every client – and their content – timeless by the power of the human connection.”

