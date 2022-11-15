The Packaging Company Adds New Product Line Targeting Rust Prevention and Removal
ARMOR VCI rust prevention and removal products align perfectly with TPC’s goal of making shipping and storing items easier, more convenient, and more reliable.
Rust prevention VCI (vapor corrosion inhibitor) products from Armor Protective Packaging® are an excellent choice for any business dealing with metal parts.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Packaging Company, an online leader in offering high-quality stock and custom packaging to businesses of all sizes, has added a comprehensive rust prevention and removal product line to its online offering. Armor Protective Packaging and its team of “Eradicators of Rust” have more than 40 years of experience in producing rust prevention and removal products designed to protect metal parts and components from corrosion while they are in process, in storage or in transport.
What makes ARMOR’s product line unique is its proprietary VCI Nanotechnology™, which forms a protective nanocoating on the metal’s surface that is ultra-thin, ultra-strong and displaces moisture and the damaging effects of rust and corrosion. ARMOR VCI products self-adjust based on temperature and humidity to ensure they safeguard in all situations and are used extensively by automotive and electronics companies.
Adding the ARMOR lineup enhances The Packaging Company’s already extensive library of protective packaging products. Their innovative VCI materials align perfectly with TPC’s goal of making shipping and storing items easier, more convenient, and more reliable for businesses.
“ARMOR’s lineup of VCI products is powerful, effective, and comprehensive,” says Olivia Pietersen, E-Commerce Business Manager of The Packaging Company. “They’re a brilliant addition to TPC’s more specialized offerings, ensuring our customers can properly package and protect anything that’s sensitive to rust or corrosion.”
The Packaging Company now carries seven categories of VCI products from ARMOR that cover the major types of packaging materials businesses use. Those categories include ARMOR POLY® VCI film in bags, sheets, rolls, and tubing, ARMOR WRAP® VCI paper in sheets and rolls, ARMOR SHIELD® chipboard, SMARTY PAK™ dual VCI and desiccant packs, ARMOR SHIELD® foam emitters, DRY COAT™ Rust Preventative liquid, and METAL RESCUE® Rust Remover BATH.
Carrying this extensive array allows TPC to meet the unique needs of its automotive and electronics customers by offering rust protection and removal products that are not only clean, safe, and easy-to-use, they are convenient and cost-effective as well.
“ARMOR and The Packaging Company share in their commitment to provide customers with a purchasing experience that is top-notch,” says David Yancho, President of Armor Protective Packaging®. “Partnering with The Packaging Company to add the ARMOR rust-prevention packaging line to its e-commerce site is a big win for both companies and an even bigger win for online customers.”
Armor Protective Packaging’s clean, safe, and easy approach is not only effective in preventing and removing rust, but it also saves time, money, and effort. ARMOR products are designed to Take the Work Out of Your Workday™ by keeping metal parts clean during storage, shipment, or in-process applications.
With years of experience providing customers with high-quality, practical, and affordable packaging solutions, The Packaging Company has positioned itself as a leader in the online packaging space. It provides shipping and storage materials—as well as food service supplies, warehouse products, custom packaging options, and much more—to companies of all sizes. For more information, please visit The Packaging Company website.
