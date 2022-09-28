Wabash Recognizes Outstanding Suppliers at 2022 Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, recognizes 34 of its top suppliers with 2022 Wabash Supplier Awards for supply chain excellence.



“In these changing times, Wabash’s culture of innovation is amplified by our supplier relationships,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “We work with the best of the best to bring new ideas forward, exploring solutions to complex problems that will advance our industry.”

Wabash presents the annual awards to top suppliers for excellence in supply chain performance, considering criteria such as innovation, quality, delivery, cost and service. The company’s highest honor is its Pinnacle Award, which recognizes the company’s supplier of the year.

This year’s Pinnacle Award winner is Steel Dynamics, Inc. of Fort Wayne, Ind. The Fortune 500 company produces steel using recycled ferrous scrap as the primary raw material. With their innovative culture, circular manufacturing model, and use of electric arc furnace steelmaking, Steel Dynamics is an industry leader in sustainable steelmaking.

“For over 12 years Steel Dynamics has been a key mill-directed material source for our numerous supplier service centers, touching all our product lines,” said Richard Mansilla, vice president, global procurement for Wabash. “Most recently, their ability and willingness to become our single-sourced painted coil supplier for DuraPlate products has created stability that we can count on, even during this challenging period of tight material supply.”

“We are honored to be the recipient of the Pinnacle Award,” said Mark D. Millett, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Steel Dynamics. “Our recognition is a result of the extraordinary passion and spirit of excellence exhibited by our teams. Their drive, innovation, and commitment have helped successfully grow our company and serve our customers, creating innovative products and supply chain solutions.”

Twenty-eight companies earned Platinum Awards for excellence in supply chain performance. These select group of suppliers have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to excellence and logistics optimization that support Wabash’s growth and accelerating innovation.

Platinum Award winners are (in alphabetical order):

Alcorn Industries Lafayette Steel Sales All State Fastener Old Dominion Freight Line Axalta Coating Systems Pink Team Cleaning Services CDW Process Development & Fabrication Clarience Technologies RexDon Constellium Ryerson Dayton Freight Securit Metal Products Fastenal Spurlock Goodyear Steel of West Virginia Henry Poor Total Quality Logistics Hydro TransLand Hynes Industries Webb Wheel Jost International Whiting Door Manufacturing Corp. KW Plastics Recycling Wiley Metal Fabrication



“We value the relationships with our suppliers and the support they provide to help Wabash deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions for our customers,” Mansilla stated. “In today’s environment where the supply base can be constrained, these partners consistently did their part to keep our production lines running at all of our locations across the United States and Mexico.”



In addition, Conaway Electrical Service, Havco Wood Products, Landstar System, Linde Gas & Equipment, and Phillips Industries received Distinguished Supplier Awards for outstanding customer service, business responsiveness and performance.

Awards were presented to suppliers at Wabash’s new business conference, Ignite, where senior leaders from more than 148 companies representing Wabash’s suppliers, customers, dealers, and partners came together to reshape and reimagine the future of transportation, logistics and distribution under the theme of the 2022 conference — Lead the Change.

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com

