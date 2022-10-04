PaperWave from AirWave/Floeter Wins Prestigious Sustainable Packaging Coalition Award
Marc Rapp, CEO, and Sean Condon, Business Development, with the 2022 Innovation in Responsible Sourcing Award.
Home compostable and curbside recyclable, PaperWave air cushions have been awarded the Innovation in Responsible Sourcing prize at the SPC Innovator Awards.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AirWave PaperWave sustainable packaging system has been awarded the Top Innovation in Responsible Sourcing Award at the annual SPC Innovator Awards. Presented by the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, the award recognizes breakthroughs in the procurement and use of sustainable materials, improvements in sourcing practices, and innovative uses of materials in packaging solutions.
AirWave PaperWave air cushion chains and bags are recognized for their sustainability, augmented by the fact they are made from 100% FSC recycled paper and can be disposed of in organic waste or curbside bins. PaperWave cushions are inflated directly at AirWave packaging stations, requiring less energy and producing fewer CO2 emissions during transportation. They are certified as recyclable by the Paper Technology Foundation in Munich (PTS) and passed the pre-test at Western Michigan University (WMU) as PaperWave Box.
When inflated, PaperWave packaging consists of 5% material and 95% air. This makes them a popular, affordable, and convenient choice for businesses that wish to protect their products during shipping while still focusing on sustainability.
“We provide compostable packaging for one of the fastest growing consumer sectors in the world: the e-commerce industry. Over 95% of all plastic waste ends up in landfills in North America, so developing a compostable packaging material that we can effectively supply to the industry was an important milestone for us at AirWave,” says Marc Rapp, CEO of AirWave/Floeter Group. “I’d like to personally thank SPC and Green Blue for their important work and for recognizing our innovation here in the US.”
AirWave/Floeter Group is honored to receive this award. They are committed to sustainable solutions and innovations in packaging that reduce environmental footprints and allow organizations to protect and ship their products in more sustainable ways. They would like to congratulate all winners and finalists on their achievements and commend their efforts in working towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable future.
The SPC Innovator Awards are presented each year to people and organizations that demonstrate extraordinary advancements in packaging sustainability. To be considered, submissions must prove certified sustainability claims, provide technical information about the packaging’s achievements, and showcase a breakthrough in its category. For more information on the awards, please visit: https://sustainablepackaging.org/awards/
Floeter was founded in 1978 in Stuttgart, providing product protection for automotive components. The company’s successful air cushion systems, AirWave Packaging, was spun off into its own company in 2012, focusing on providing the most efficient product protection while using the least possible material. For more information, please visit: https://www.floeter.com/
