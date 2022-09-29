Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy Launches New Website
Website Redesigned After Recent Announcement of New Partners and Firm NameOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After announcing the formation of the firm by renowned civil rights attorney John L. Burris on August 1, 2022, Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy is pleased to announce the launch of the law firm's new website, www.bncllaw.com.
The firm’s new website celebrates the highly respected work of the firm’s partners in the areas of civil rights law, employment discrimination law, personal injury law, and criminal defense law. The new website provides visitors with a journey through the history of the ground-breaking work of nationally recognized civil rights attorney John L. Burris and the ground-breaking work being done by each of the firm’s partners, along with presenting information about the firm’s vision for the future and the tremendous work the firm and its partners and associates are doing to fight for justice and police reform daily on behalf of all people.
“The new Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy website reinforces the commitment of all of our firm’s partners to provide the most passionate and aggressive representation for those individuals that have experienced violations of their civil rights, discrimination, police misconduct or brutality, or faced other circumstances brought on by the bad actions of others,” said John L. Burris, Founding Partner. He added, “Our partners and associates work tirelessly daily to represent and achieve justice for those in our communities without a voice.”
In creating the new website, the firm’s primary aim has been to create a graphically appealing and functional digital presence that streamlines information about the firm for fast and easy browsing, provides valuable information about the firm’s work and practice areas, gives visitors highly valuable educational information, and provides a quick, easy process for new clients to contact the firm and inquire about representation.
About Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy
Over the years, John Burris, Ben Nisenbaum, Ayana Curry, DeWitt Lacy, and associated counsel have represented everyday people and victims of police misconduct whose names have become synonymous with police reform, such as Rodney King, Oscar Grant, and Theresa Sheehan. The firm’s attorneys have also represented several public officials and high-profile clients, including Earl Sanders, the former Chief of Police of San Francisco, the late recording artist Tupac Shakur, NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, NBA player Gary Payton, and Aaron Goodwin (former sports agent for NBA star LeBron James).
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy has been and will continue to be instrumental in social reforms of police policy, governing racial profiling, asphyxiation, canines, deadly force, tasers, in-custody deaths, and other inhumane practices. Their work has also changed police department protocols for crowd control tactics and handling the mentally impaired. Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy has also been successful in identifying and rooting out police corruption and sexual abuse, including the Allen v. City of Oakland Federal Civil Lawsuit, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Case No. 3:00-cv-04599, an infamous civil rights lawsuit also known widely as the “Oakland Riders” case.
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy is a well-respected national leader in the area of civil rights law along with other related areas of law. Committed to serving the rights of all people, Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy continues to grow and expand its impact nationwide. The firm currently has offices located in Los Angeles, California, and Oakland, California, but serves clients throughout the United States and around the world.
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy can be contacted toll-free at 1 (866) 570-1366.
Visit the new Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy website at www.BNCLLaw.com or learn more about the firm on social media.
