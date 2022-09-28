SB Tree Service is Fully Equipped for Hurricane Ian Storm Cleanup

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention all Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam, and Sarasota County residents: Hurricane Ian has made landfall. As residents across the state prepare for Hurricane Ian, SB Tree Service is ready to assist coastal residents with emergency tree cleanups from fallen trees. The dangers of fallen trees can be devastating. Falling trees can cause injuries, property damage, and even take lives.

SB Tree Service offers professional tree care and removal services throughout Volusia County. Their team of experts is ready to help residents recover from the impending storm by removing any dangerous trees on their property that could potentially fall due. Their team of tree care experts will work quickly and efficiently to remove these dangerous trees before they cause any harm or damage to homes and property.

Although Florida residents are in the midst of hurricane season, it's never certain when the next big storm will hit. As with any hurricane, it's essential to be prepared and know what to do to prevent damage and injuries from fallen trees. A year-round plan of action for proper tree care and maintenance can prevent the dangers of falling trees from affecting Hillsborough County residents and their families.

It's imperative that residents contact SB Tree Service at 386-320-3056 for emergency tree cleanup once Hurricane Ian has passed.

Attachment