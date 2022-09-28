Submit Release
Governor Announces Judicial Appointments for 6th, 11th Judicial Districts

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced two key judicial appointments.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these two highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Governor Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

  • Amanda B. Dunn – 11th Judicial District Criminal Court
  • Hector Sanchez – 6th Judicial District Criminal Court

Amanda B. Dunn currently serves as an attorney at Houston & Alexander, PLLC. Dunn earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and juris doctor at Wake Forest University School of Law. The 11th Judicial District covers Hamilton County.

Hector Sanchez currently serves as an assistant district attorney in the 6th Judicial District. Sanchez earned his bachelor’s degree at Old Dominion University and juris doctor at the University of Tennessee College of Law. The 6th Judicial District covers Knox County.

