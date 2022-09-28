Submit Release
Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Now Open For Additional Community Safety Works Grants

$10 Million in Funding Through Re-Fund The Police Initiative to Support Local Crime Prevention and Security Upgrades 

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 28, 2022) — Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the Community Safety Works program. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as part of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Community Safety Works offers up to $10 million in funding for the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community services, blight removal, and increased property maintenance. 

“Community Safety Works is an important component of our our Re-fund The Police Initiativeproviding resources to local business owners and community organizations for crime prevention efforts in neighborhoods across the state,” said Governor Hogan. “This additional $10 million in funding will help residents and other stakeholders who are actively trying to make their communities safer and more secure.”

Improvements include:

  • Auto and pedestrian circulation upgrades to slow traffic so that streets are walkable and pedestrian friendly;
  • Improving opportunities for “eyes on the street,” by removing barriers to sight lines, opening closed spaces, and renovating public spaces to draw regular visitors and family activity;
  • Reinforcing community ownership by cleaning and beautifying streets, sidewalks, signage, and parks; 
  • Official surveillance tools such as lighting, cameras, organized local resident patrols or staffed security patrols, and community policing initiatives developed in consultation with local law enforcement; and
  • Street outreach to interrupt and prevent illegal activities and violence.

“Community Safety Works is an initiative that engages local leaders to create partnerships and plans to protect their families, friends, and patrons,” said DHCD Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “These grants are already positively impacting communities across Maryland, and this second round will further support measures like security upgrades and community watches.”

Applications for the second round of funding are open as of noon today. For more information about Community Safety Works and this round of funding, please visit dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/csw/.

