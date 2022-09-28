There were 1,882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,034 in the last 365 days.
Iranian Attacks on the IKR
September 28, 2022, 19:18 GMT
We strongly condemn Iran’s use of ballistic missiles and drone attacks against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region as an unjustified violation of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are also aware of reports of civilian casualties and deplore any loss of life caused by today’s attack. Moreover, we further condemn comments from the government of Iran threatening additional attacks against Iraq. We stand with the people and government of Iraq in the face of these brazen attacks on their sovereignty.
