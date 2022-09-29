RallyBright Study: Increased Inclusion and Collaboration Linked to Better Employee Experience

‘Inclusive Collaboration at Work Study 2022’ reveals inclusion is highly correlated with turnover intent; belonging is strongest predictor of job satisfaction.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employees appear to be feeling better about work in 2022, according to RallyBright Inc.’s newly released Inclusive Collaboration at Work Study 2022.

The online survey of 1,500 working professionals in the US and UK measured six key variables of organizational collaboration and inclusion: alignment, cooperation, compassion, fairness, psychological safety and belonging. Scores across all of these variables increased slightly in 2022 compared with 2021.

INCLUSIVE COLLABORATION’S IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE OUTCOMES

Analysis of the key variables revealed correlations with the employee experience outcomes of job satisfaction, turnover intention, employee burnout and Employee Net Promoter Scores (eNPS). For example, inclusion is highly correlated with turnover intention. If inclusion is high, only 5.1% of respondents reported thinking “often” or “all the time” about leaving their current job, whereas, if inclusion was low, that percentage rose to 24.2%. In addition, belonging remains the strongest predictor of job satisfaction. In organizations where belonging was reported as high, 98.4% of respondents said they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their job. If belonging was low, job satisfaction dropped to 63.0%.

In a noteworthy signal of progress in 2022, employee burnout measurably decreased. Inclusive and collaborative organizations made the most progress in reducing burnout:

● 8.7% of workers in highly inclusive environments experienced feelings of burnout in 2022, down from 14.4% in 2021

● 10.6% of workers in highly collaborative environments experienced feelings of burnout in 2022, down from 20.7% in 2021

By comparison, employee burnout in environments with low inclusion and collaboration remains approximately four times higher:

● 40.0% of workers in low inclusion environments experienced feelings of burnout in 2022, down slightly from 44.2% in 2021

● 41.2% of workers in low collaboration environments experience feelings of burnout in 2022, relatively unchanged from 41.9% in 2021

“Our research suggests that organizations can benefit greatly from understanding their own capacity for inclusion and collaboration,” said John Estafanous, founder and CEO of RallyBright. “Focusing on the variables that drive inclusive collaboration pays off by improving the ability to attract and retain talent, by increasing employee engagement, by reducing burnout and by creating the conditions in which high-performance teams can thrive.”

WORK ENVIRONMENT MATTERS

This year’s Inclusive Collaboration at Work Study also examined the impact of various elements of an individual’s work environment on employee perceptions of inclusion and collaboration, such as:

● Mode of Work – Individuals working remotely or in hybrid arrangements tend to experience their workplaces as more collaborative and inclusive compared with in-person workers.

● Relationship with Manager – The more satisfied an employee is with their relationship with their manager, the more collaborative and inclusive they perceive their workplace.

● Comfort with Collaborative Software – The more comfortable employees are using collaborative software like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive and others, the more collaborative and inclusive they experience their workplaces.

The Inclusive Collaboration at Work Study 2022 was conducted online in June 2022 with a diverse sample of 1,500 working professionals (1,000 US-based and 500 UK-based). To field the study, RallyBright used a bespoke scale first developed for its 2021 study, which draws from research within identity theory, social network analysis and behavioral science. The 27-page study report includes 14 charts and tables of original research data and analysis provided by RallyBright’s UK-based research partner, Satalia. The study is available for download here.

