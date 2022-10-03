Sober Peer propels itself to the top of the cloud-based digital health platform leaderboard
Behavioral health science company uses nudge technology that highly engages patientsDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sober Peer announced its Q2, 2022 market performance results today pointing out that its core market strategy has quickly propelled it to the top of the most frequently-used behavioral health platform leaderboard and despite its rather recent formation by two top tech executives just 36 months ago.
Among the 30 largest behavioral health platforms, where $4.2B in venture capital has been funded, Sober Peer outperformed 87% of its market-leading competition by generating over 1.38 million monthly reoccurring uses, nearly double the volume of its next nearest competitor. It also ranked second in the rate of platform engagement with four-hundred thousand hours per month, within 1% removed from the behavioral health market’s largest player. Sober Peer currently observes an impressive 2.4 million days of active long term recovery outcomes annually, up 50% from 2021 and expects a 50% growth in its forward-looking 12 month forecast as it rushes to install newly acquired provider orders in Q3/Q4 of 2022.
Sober Peer has set its sights on the top three digital health companies despite their combined capitalization of $1.3 billion. After having risen rapidly on the Big 30 leaderboard due to its distinct technological advantage, market acceptance and lowest cost of customer acquisition in the sector, the company is using its success to remake the traditional marketplace for a future behavioral health infrastructure, incorporating value-based payments, augmented intelligence and blockchain technology for smart contract driven payment services.
“We saw a core disconnect within HealthIT where practitioners were frustrated with decades-old technology that doesn’t help augment their patient’s care nor put the patient at the center of a new type of data collected and measured over long periods of time", said Ed DeShields, Founder and President of Sober Peer. DeShields continues, “Our strategy just works because patients and the health system now work together for better outcomes at a lower cost with less wear and tear on our treatment professionals.”
The company is contributing to the science of behavioral health with its decentralized data, within its blockchain, to contribute to the body of science where access to real world data by research scientists will access millions of recovery datapoints and outcomes. “We believe we can make an impact on mental and behavioral health by using our data to augment the intelligence we need to curb negative consequences of behavior within the population”, said Mark Cole, Sober Peer’s Chief Operating Officer.
About Sober Peer: Sober Peer is among the fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. Its technology supports after care managed services and measures, predicts and prescribes optimum treatment modalities across all treatment workflows in behavioral health. Its next generation digital platform uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics extensively to improve treatment insight, patient engagement and outcomes for persons suffering from life-controlling mental health-related issues. The company ranks in the top five behavioral health companies for the lowest cost of customer engagement and in invested return-on-equity making it one of the most efficient and effective solutions in behavioral mental health. It currently ranks 4th among the Big 30 mental health applications in monthly recurring uses.
J.C. Skidmore
Sober Peer
+1 972-842-4912
email us here