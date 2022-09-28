Bio Polyamide Market To Expand At 6.2% CAGR During Forecast Period, From 2022 to 2030

Bio polyamides are bioplastics that belong to the class derived from natural fats and oils or, in clear terms, renewable resources.

Type- Based on product category

PA 6

PA 66

Specialty Polyamide

Application-based on a product category in the industry include

Automotive

Textile

Coating

Industrial

Sports

Electronics

Based on the regional analysis, the global Bio Polyamide market is classified at the country level: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

This report includes price-volume analysis & value chain features of the products offered by these players: Arkema, Asahi Kasei, BASF, DSM, Evonik Industries, Domo Chemicals, Lanxess, SABIC, Solvay, Simona

