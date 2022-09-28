Jovita Idár Honored for Her Trailblazing Advocacy for Social & Economic Equality for Mexican Americans and Immigrants
The "SculptHER™" Collection at Statues.Com will pay tribute in September to Idár who was a leading feminist and staunch civil rights advocate who exposed the social and economic inequities experienced by Mexican Americans and worked for meaningful and effective change
Political activist, journalist, and civil rights worker Jovita Idár is being honored this month by Statues.Com with a 7-bust statue for her pioneering advocacy for Mexican Americans and Mexican immigrants that focused on providing free education for Mexican children and vital economic resources for Mexican Americans.
Idár (1885 – 1946) is known for fighting the injustices of her time in her roles as a Mexican-American journalist, activist and suffragist. Against the backdrop of the Mexican Revolution, which lasted from 1910 through 1920, Idár worked for several newspapers in Texas, using her writing to bring about meaningful and effective change for Mexican-Americans.
Idár was active in the Primer Congreso Mexicanista, an organization dedicated to bringing Mexican-Americans together and addressing issues such as their lack of access to adequate education and economic resources. Idár and her family organized the First Mexican Congress to unify Mexicans across the Texas-Mexico border to combat social and economic injustice.
As a writer for the newspaper, La Crónica – her father’s publication in Loredo, Texas – Idár was a fierce advocate for women’s rights. While there, she encouraged women to vote. She later founded La Liga Femenil Mexicanista, and served as its president. She fought for the right of Mexican-American children to have access to free education. Idár was known for saying, “when you educate a woman, you educate a family.”
After Idár joined the staff of the El Progreso newspaper in Texas, she wrote an article in opposition to President Woodrow Wilson’s decision to send U.S. troops to the border. She took a courageous stand when the U.S. Army and Texas Rangers attempted to shut down the offices of El Progreso. Idár stood in front of the door and refused to let them in.
The statue of Jovita Idár is the latest addition to the “SculptHER™” collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture” with Statues.Com. Statues.Com is honoring a total of 24 women in the fields of science, women’s rights, civil rights, history, astronomy, aviation, education, the arts, politics, social activism, medicine, and much more. Statues.Com is presenting one of these women in a white bonded marble or bronze bust each month.
“After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture! Each bust will amplify the achievements of phenomenal women and serve as visual inspiration for all people,” said Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com.
