The Podcast Connector Announces New Preferred Partnership with Sinead Acevedo

Sinead Acevedo is the Founder of Her Voice Hub, Producing Profitable Podcasts for Female Entrepreneurs

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podcasts are a powerful engine in today’s society, providing a reliable source for interest-related discussion while offering a dynamic marketing channel. These concepts are major guideposts for both The Podcast Connector and Her Voice Hub, two companies that share a mission of helping others be heard.

Now, these two companies have announced an exclusive partnership. Her Voice Hub is now a preferred vendor at The Podcast Connector. Through this partnership, The Podcast Connector’s VIP clients will be able to further leverage world-class partnership production tools and strategies from Her Voice Hub.

Her Voice Hub is a one-stop marketing shop for podcasts, offering everything their clients need to be successful. “Our mission is to help visionary entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and authors spread their message far and wide through the power of podcasting,” said a team member at Her Voice Hub.

The Podcast Connector is thrilled to bring aboard Her Voice Hub as an exclusive preferred vendor. Through this partnership, The Podcast Connector’s clients will have access to industry-leading podcast production services for launching their programs.

Entrepreneurs tend to spin their wheels trying to find ways to market their business and get more visibility, but this is a time and money-consuming task. While podcast outreach and pitching can be done independently, The Podcast Connector takes all of the hassles by connecting their clients to the right podcasts in their preferred partner listing.



The Podcast Connector looks forward to collaborating with Sinead Acevedo and the clients who join forces with her to launch their idea into the world. More information can be found at our website. https://www.thepodcastconnector.com