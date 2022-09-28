Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 255,821 in the last 365 days.

The Podcast Connector Announces New Preferred Partnership with Sinead Acevedo

Sinead Acevedo is the Founder of Her Voice Hub, Producing Profitable Podcasts for Female Entrepreneurs

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podcasts are a powerful engine in today’s society, providing a reliable source for interest-related discussion while offering a dynamic marketing channel. These concepts are major guideposts for both The Podcast Connector and Her Voice Hub, two companies that share a mission of helping others be heard.

Now, these two companies have announced an exclusive partnership. Her Voice Hub is now a preferred vendor at The Podcast Connector. Through this partnership, The Podcast Connector’s VIP clients will be able to further leverage world-class partnership production tools and strategies from Her Voice Hub.

Her Voice Hub is a one-stop marketing shop for podcasts, offering everything their clients need to be successful. “Our mission is to help visionary entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and authors spread their message far and wide through the power of podcasting,” said a team member at Her Voice Hub.

The Podcast Connector is thrilled to bring aboard Her Voice Hub as an exclusive preferred vendor. Through this partnership, The Podcast Connector’s clients will have access to industry-leading podcast production services for launching their programs.

Entrepreneurs tend to spin their wheels trying to find ways to market their business and get more visibility, but this is a time and money-consuming task. While podcast outreach and pitching can be done independently, The Podcast Connector takes all of the hassles by connecting their clients to the right podcasts in their preferred partner listing.


The Podcast Connector looks forward to collaborating with Sinead Acevedo and the clients who join forces with her to launch their idea into the world. More information can be found at our website. https://www.thepodcastconnector.com

The Podcast Connector Team
The Podcast Connector
hello@thepodcastconnector.com

You just read:

The Podcast Connector Announces New Preferred Partnership with Sinead Acevedo

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.